Aasha trailer: Urvashi and Joju George are locked in direct confrontation, watch

Urvashi and Joju George are teaming up for the first time on screen in Aasha. The makers of the film, which will release in theatres on September 11, unveiled the trailer on Monday.

The trailer builds on the sense of mystery that the film’s promotions have cultivated for months through a series of poster reveals, including a title-look poster, a first-look poster, and later a second-look poster featuring Urvashi and Joju with deliberately unsettling expressions. The trailer follows through on that setup, showing the two actors in direct confrontation as characters described as intense and hard to predict. Going by the visuals, the plot appears to center on an accident and the events that unfold in its wake, though the makers have kept most of the story under wraps.