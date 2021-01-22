Aarkkariyam: Kamal Haasan launches the teaser of this Parvathy film

Kamal Haasan on Friday unveiled the teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film Aarkkariyam, which means ‘Who knows?.’ He also expressed his excitement for the coming together of some of the brightest talents of Malayalam cinema for this movie.

The teaser suggests that the film is set in the backdrop of COVID-induced lockdown. The less than 30-second video shows a family’s predicament who is caught off-guard as they are unable to reach their family member/s in a different place.

“Delighted to launch the official teaser of ‘Aarkkariyam’, a movie that features stellar talents on and off screen. Wishing the team all the best and really looking forward to watching this!,” Kamal tweeted while releasing the teaser.

Aarkkariyam marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Sanu John Varghese. He has co-written the film with Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardhanan. While G Sreenivas Reddy has handled the camera, Mahesh Narayanan has taken care of the editing and Sanjay Divecha has scored the background music. The film is jointly bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvila and Aashiq Abu.

Aarkkariyam stars Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sharafudheen, Saiju Kurup, Arya Salim among others in the star cast. The film is set to release in theatres on February 26.