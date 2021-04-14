Aaraattu teaser: Mohanlal reveals his action mode on Vishu, showcases a mass entertainer

Trust Mohanlal to leave his audience entertained and happy. The actor, on the occasion of Vishu, treated his fans to the first teaser of his Unnikrishnan B directorial Aaraattu. As soon as the teaser begins, the first thing that grabs your attention is the background score. Within a few seconds, you meet Mohanlal’s character Neyyattinkara Gopan. While not much is revealed about the role, he looks like someone the villagers trust and the goons are scared of. We see Mohanlal packing punches, throwing kicks and delivering heavy dialogues. And like always, his eyes do most of the talking.

The teaser leaves his audience excited as this comes right after Drishyam 2 in which Mohanlal as Georgekutty received immense praise.

Aaraattu marks Unnikrishnan’s third collaboration with Mohanlal after Mr Fraud and Villian. The upcoming movie is written by screenwriter Udaykrishna, who wrote one of Mohanlal’s biggest box office hits, Pulimurugan.

What makes Aaraattu even more special is the fact that the film marks AR Rahman’s return to the Malayalam film industry after a gap of over 30 years. Mohanlal and Unnikrishnan shared a photo with AR Rahman earlier this year. According to reports, the filmmakers roped in Rahman to shoot and perform in a special music video for the film.

Aaraattu also stars Shraddha Srinath, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Swasika and Rachana Narayanankutty.

Mohanlal was last seen in director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 2. The film that released directly on Amazon Prime Video garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience and the critics alike.