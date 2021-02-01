Aaraattu first look poster: Mohanlal is ready for a fight

The first look poster of Mohanlal-starrer Aaraattu is out. The B Unnikrishnan directorial is an action-comedy film written by Udaykrishna, who also penned one of Mohanlal’s biggest hits, Pulimurugan.

Mohanlal, who was last seen in Big Brother, shared the poster of the upcoming film on his social media handles. He captioned it, “#Aaraattu Official Poster @unnikrishnanb.”

The poster features Mohanlal in a combat pose. He is clearly ready for anything his foes throw at him.

The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Swasika and Rachana Narayanankutty.

Aaraattu, which began filming in November last year, is slated to hit screens on August 12, 2021