Prithviraj and Aadujeevitham team return to India from Jordan

Prithviraj at Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan. (Photo: Embassy of India, Amman/Facebook) Prithviraj at Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan. (Photo: Embassy of India, Amman/Facebook)

All cast and crew members of Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, including actor Prithviraj, returned to India on Friday. The film’s team was flown to Kochi via Delhi from Amman by a repatriation flight, which was part of India’s Vande Bharat effort to bring back its citizens stranded abroad.

Prithviraj was shooting at Wadi Rum desert in Jordan for Aadujeevitham, when the world went into lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. However, given that the crew was at an isolated location, the local government allowed them to continue with their shooting with all the safety precautions in place. Near the end of March, the crew as asked to suspend the shoot until further notice.

“There are thousands of Indians around the world waiting to get back home and we hope when the appropriate time and opportunity arrives, we are also able to come back to India. Till then, I hope all of you stay safe and let’s collectively hope and pray that life gets back to normal soon,” Prithviraj wrote on Facebook earlier.

Last week, Prithviraj announced that despite all the challenges, the crew had managed to complete the shoot in Jordan.

The 57 cast and crew members who arrived in Kochi on Friday, will go through a series of checks and mandatory quarantine before they get cleared by the Kerala government to get back to their lives.

Aadujeevitham is director Blessy’s ambitious project, which also stars Amala Paul. It is based on the award-winning Malayalam novel of the same name written by Benyamin. Oscar-winner AR Rahman is scoring the music for the magnum opus.

