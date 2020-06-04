Aadujeevitham crew member tests positive for coronavirus

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj at Kochi airport. (Photo: Prithviraj/Facebook) Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj at Kochi airport. (Photo: Prithviraj/Facebook)

A crew member of Aadujeevitham, who recently returned from Jordan, has tested positive for Covid-19. He had accompanied the crew to the West Asian country as a translator. He returned on the same flight as actor Prithviraj, director Blessy and other crew members on May 22. The person has been identified as a 58-year-old native of Malappuram. The news comes a day after Prithviraj announced that he tested negative for coronavirus.

The film’s crew flew to Jordan earlier this year to shoot some important sequences at Wadi Rum desert. It was just before the world went into lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The crew was stranded in the desert for about three months, during which they continued to shoot and complete the schedule before they returned to India recently.

The crew returned in a repatriation flight, which was part of India’s Vande Bharat effort to bring back its citizens stranded abroad.

After arriving in Kochi via Delhi from Amman, Prithviraj, Blessy and other crew members went into mandatory two weeks quarantine to check for Covid-19 symptoms.

Aadujeevitham is director Blessy’s ambitious project, which also stars Amala Paul. It is based on the award-winning Malayalam novel of the same name written by Benyamin. Oscar-winner AR Rahman is scoring the music for the magnum opus.

