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Aadu 3 worldwide box office collection: Jayasurya’s fantasy comedy surpasses ‘India’s most violent film,’ earns Rs 111.17 cr; now eyes Lucifer’s record
Aadu 3 Total Worldwide Box Office Collection: The Jayasurya-starrer has also smashed the record set by Jithin Laal's Tovino Thomas-led Ajayante Randam Moshanam.
Aadu 3 box office collection: Despite opening to mixed reviews from all quarters, director Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Jayasurya-starrer fantasy comedy Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 has already grossed over Rs 110 crore, becoming Malayalam’s biggest hit of the year thus far. Although its daily earnings in the domestic market haven’t been phenomenal, Aadu 3 has been minting serviceable money so far.
If the movie maintains the same momentum for a few more days, it might even overtake director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer (2019) in worldwide collections. However, given current trends, it’s highly unlikely the movie will enter the Top 10 of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.
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Interestingly, Aadu 3 has even surpassed “India’s most violent film,” Marco, at the global box office. The fantasy comedy has thus far grossed Rs 111.17 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, Aadu 3 has surpassed director Haneef Adeni’s Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco (Rs 102.55 crore). In fact, Aadu 3 has also smashed the record set by Jithin Laal’s Tovino Thomas-led Ajayante Randam Moshanam (Rs 107.32 crore).
Now, Aadu 3 has set its sights on Lucifer’s worldwide collection (Rs 127.50 crore). However, it remains to be seen whether the movie can achieve this, given that a slew of new releases, including Vaazha 2 and Pallichattambi, are set to hit screens in the coming weeks. As a result, it is also unlikely to enter the Top 10 of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time, dethroning Premalu (Rs 131.5 crore).
Aadu 3 box office collection day 12
On Monday, March 30, Aadu 3 registered an Indian nett collection of Rs 1.10 crore across 1,148 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 44.11 crore. During the day, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of 17.90 per cent in the Malayalam market. While the morning shows commenced with just 8.92 per cent occupancy, the rate improved as the day unfolded, reaching 15.25 per cent in the afternoon, 17 per cent in the evening, and 23.25 per cent during night screenings.
Also starring Vinayakan, Saiju Kurup, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, Aadu 3 also ranks among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2026 at the moment. The third instalment in the eponymous franchise, Aadu 3 is envisioned as a two-part movie, and the second part is currently in the pipeline.
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