Aadu 3 worldwide box office collection: Jayasurya’s fantasy comedy surpasses ‘India’s most violent film,’ earns Rs 111.17 cr; now eyes Lucifer’s record

Aadu 3 box office collection: Despite opening to mixed reviews from all quarters, director Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Jayasurya-starrer fantasy comedy Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 has already grossed over Rs 110 crore, becoming Malayalam’s biggest hit of the year thus far. Although its daily earnings in the domestic market haven’t been phenomenal, Aadu 3 has been minting serviceable money so far.

If the movie maintains the same momentum for a few more days, it might even overtake director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer (2019) in worldwide collections. However, given current trends, it’s highly unlikely the movie will enter the Top 10 of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.