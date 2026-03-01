Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aadu 3 trailer: Shaji Pappan and gang gear up for a do-or-die endgame as timelines intertwine and history repeats itself
Aadu 3 trailer and release date: The Jayasurya-starrer is expected to be the biggest and most chaotic entry in Midhun Manuel Thomas' action comedy franchise thus far.
Aadu 3 trailer and release date: “Rise! The time has come for you to revolt!” In any other universe, hearing such a line would have sent electric waves through the hero, motivating him to rise to the occasion and lead his people to victory. However, here, it only makes Shaji Pappan’s (Jayasurya) head swim. Not simply because he knows that victory is almost impossible, but also because his life has thus far been a disasterpiece marked by never-ending whoopsies and catastrophes.
He understands that the outcome is unlikely to be any different this time either. Yet, he has rarely had the privilege of having options. So, this time too — as he and his gang gear up for the “first part” of their “one last ride” — Pappan is set to go all in, hoping that a way out will somehow unravel itself out of the blue in due course.
The highly anticipated trailer for the third instalment of the Aadu film series, helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is here, offering glimpses of the fantasy action-comedy, which unfolds across multiple intertwined timelines.
The promo opens by taking us to a bygone era, where a king (Jayasurya) is talking about a secret weapon that “wields a force unknown to mankind.” The British describe it as the “Mysore Rocket,” and the king proclaims, “Throughout history, forces of darkness have pursued it.”
Soon, the trailer hints that the secret weapon’s power may have echoed across the centuries, opening a wormhole that connects disparate points in time.
Watch Aadu 3 trailer here:
As Arakkal Abu’s (Saiju Kurup) “Shajiyettaa!” call reverberates across the high range of Idukki, reminding one of Captain America’s (Chris Evans) “Avengers assemble,” but in 360p, Pappan and his gang realise that the time has come for the do-or-die endgame.
With Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Indrans, and Vijay Babu, among others, reprising their respective roles from previous instalments, Aadu 3 is expected to be the biggest and most chaotic entry in the franchise thus far.
The two-part fantasy action-comedy features cinematography by Akhil George, music by Shaan Rahman, background score by Dawn Vincent, and editing by Lijo Paul. Aadu 3 will hit screens worldwide on Thursday, March 19, clashing with Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic and Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
