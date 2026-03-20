Aadu 3 box office collection: Jayasurya’s film weathers Dhurandhar 2 tsunami, collects over Rs 12 cr

Aadu 3 Box Office Collection: Giving Malayalam cinema a much-needed shot in the arm, as it hasn’t had a single blockbuster since the beginning of 2026, director Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Jayasurya-led Aadu 3, the third instalment in the eponymous franchise, has opened strongly. Although it hit the screens on Thursday, March 19, alongside Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Aadu 3 has already collected over Rs 10 crore in the domestic market, hinting that the movie is likely to witness a far more vibrant opening weekend.

As of 8 pm on Friday, March 20, Aadu 3’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 12.74 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It has managed to register an India nett collection of Rs 4.95 crore thus far on Friday, after collecting Rs 5.95 crore on day one. The movie’s total domestic earnings now stand at Rs 10.9 crore. Owing to high demand, over 320 extra shows have been added, according to Friday Film House, which has co-produced the movie with Kavya Film Company.