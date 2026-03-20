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Aadu 3 box office collection: Jayasurya’s film weathers Dhurandhar 2 tsunami, collects over Rs 12 cr
Aadu 3 Box Office Collection: Going by the current trend, director Midhun Manuel Thomas' Jayasurya-starrer has the potential to cross the Rs 20 crore mark by Saturday night or at the latest by Sunday.
Aadu 3 Box Office Collection: Giving Malayalam cinema a much-needed shot in the arm, as it hasn’t had a single blockbuster since the beginning of 2026, director Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Jayasurya-led Aadu 3, the third instalment in the eponymous franchise, has opened strongly. Although it hit the screens on Thursday, March 19, alongside Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Aadu 3 has already collected over Rs 10 crore in the domestic market, hinting that the movie is likely to witness a far more vibrant opening weekend.
As of 8 pm on Friday, March 20, Aadu 3’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 12.74 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It has managed to register an India nett collection of Rs 4.95 crore thus far on Friday, after collecting Rs 5.95 crore on day one. The movie’s total domestic earnings now stand at Rs 10.9 crore. Owing to high demand, over 320 extra shows have been added, according to Friday Film House, which has co-produced the movie with Kavya Film Company.
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According to local industry tracker What The Fuss, Aadu 3 has managed to collect over Rs 9.64 crore solely from Kerala, with 5,92,192 admissions across 3,013 shows, achieving a total occupancy rate of 72.07 per cent. Going by the current trend, the movie has the potential to cross the Rs 20 crore mark by Saturday night or at the latest by Sunday, though mixed reviews might play spoilsport.
Featuring Jayasurya, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Vijay Babu, Saiju Kurup, Dharmajan, Harikrishnan, and Bhagath Manuel, among others, Aadu 3 is a direct sequel to Aadu 2 (2017) and the third instalment in the Aadu franchise. Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the comedy-drama features cinematography by Akhil George, music by Shaan Rahman and Dawn Vincent, and editing by Lijo Paul.
Watch Aadu 3 trailer here:
In his review of the movie, SCREEN’s film critic Anandu Suresh called Aadu 3 a “snoozefest” that comes across as “amateurish fan-fiction.” He wrote, “What adds to the woes of Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Jayasurya-starrer is the sheer lack of jokes and comedic situations that hit the mark.”