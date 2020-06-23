A is Lijo Jose Pellissery’s next movie

The details of the cast and crew of A are yet to be revealed. The details of the cast and crew of A are yet to be revealed.

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery has announced that he will be shooting his film, titled A, from July 1. He also released a poster, which is ambiguous, to say the least. The poster is bold and assures that there is a wild idea in the works.

Pellissery will be shooting the film against the restrictions imposed by the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). The film association has issued a warning against the production of new movies until the release of 66 films whose screening were hit due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This despite the fact that the Kerala government has permitted filmmakers to resume shooting of movies and TV shows with a set of do’s and don’ts, including no outdoor shooting and the size of the cast and crew should not extend more than 50 members.

It is said that KFPA publicly announced this decision following the news of a new collaboration between Fahadh Faasil and director Mahesh Narayanan. However, the duo clarified that the movie was an experimental venture which will be shot inside the residence of Fahadh with an iPhone. They added the film was not meant for theatrical release.

Lijo Jose Pellissery, however, responded to KFPA’s advisory differently. “I am going to make a film, who is going to stop me,” he wrote in Malayalam, leaving the party he addressed to the imagination of the public.

And two days later, he announced A, which will go on floors on July 1.

