8 Malayalam movies you can stream this Vishu

Vishu is synonymous with blockbuster movies. The festival that marks the beginning of the Malayali New Year sees a steep increase in footfalls at movie theaters across Kerala. And, Malayalam filmmakers keep their magnum opus ready to cash in on the holiday. But, thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus, the joy of taking a trip to the nearest cinema hall with family is completely off the table.

Again, the virus has sent everyone into hiding, preventing TV channels from bringing special programmes to our living rooms this festival season. No celebrity interviews, game shows or Vishu special cooking shows to keep you amused. The channels are forced to fill their festival slots with recently released movies. As a matter of fact, the movies that are scheduled for today’s telecast look antediluvian given that they have been available for streaming for several weeks now, if not for months. In short, the channels are likely to inspire little excitement this holiday.

Maybe, you can take control of your entertainment by picking movies of your choice. Here are a few films that you can pick from several streaming platforms:

1) Lucifer: Directed by Prithviraj, this Mohanlal starrer is the perfect festival movie. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

2) Madhura Raja: A borderline spoof-movie with some rib-tickling lowbrow comedy should also be on your Vishu watch list. (Available on ZEE5)

3) Ayyappanum Koshiyum: This is the movie that everyone has been talking about. Prithviraj and Biju Menon trying to kill each other is everything you need to stay in high spirits. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

4) Janamaithri: A satirical take on the schemes of the central government will lighten up your mood. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

5) Unda: Mammootty’s sensible performance will move you as he and his team of officers negotiate with death at every step of the way in the violence-hit jungles of north India. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

6) Kumbalangi Nights: This movie is an emotional rollercoaster compared to other movies on this list. But, hey, there is also a lot of humour in it and needless to say the performances of Fahadh Faasil and the wonderful Soubin Shahir. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

7) Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol: We can never get enough of Mohanlal. A family man trying to cheat on his wife will give you belly laughs. (Available on Sun NXT)

8) Aadu: A lowbrow comedy with plenty of quotable one-liners and its sardonic dig at traditional traits of masculinity will live you in splits. (Available on Disney+Hotstar)

