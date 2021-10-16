51st Kerala State Film Awards: The complete winners list

Here is the list of winners of the 51st Kerala State Film Awards. The jury for the latest edition of the Kerala State Film Awards was headed by actor-filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam.

Best Film – The Great Indian Kitchen

Second Best Film – Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Director — Sidhartha Siva for Ennivar

Best Actor – Jayasurya for Vellam

Best Actress – Anna Ben for Kappela

Best Character Actor (Male) — Sudheesh for Ennivar

Best Character Actor (Female) — Sreerekha for Veyil

Best Child Artist (Male) – Neeranjan S Kasiminte Kada

Best Child Artist (Female) — Arravya Sharma

Best story – Senna Hegde for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best cinematographer– Chandru Selvaraj for Kayattam

Best lyricist — Anwar Ali for Malik