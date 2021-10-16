scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 16, 2021
51st Kerala State Film Awards: The complete winners list

Here is the full list of winners of prestigious 51st Kerala State Awards.

October 16, 2021
October 16, 2021 3:58:22 pm
Jeo Baby, Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj VenjaramooduJeo Baby directorial The Great Indian Kitchen stars Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu. (Photo: Jeo Baby/Instagram)

Here is the list of winners of the 51st Kerala State Film Awards. The jury for the latest edition of the Kerala State Film Awards was headed by actor-filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam.

Best Film – The Great Indian Kitchen
Second Best Film – Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Director — Sidhartha Siva for Ennivar
Best Actor – Jayasurya for Vellam
Best Actress – Anna Ben for Kappela
Best Character Actor (Male) — Sudheesh for Ennivar
Best Character Actor (Female) — Sreerekha for Veyil
Best Child Artist (Male) – Neeranjan S Kasiminte Kada
Best Child Artist (Female) — Arravya Sharma
Best story – Senna Hegde for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best cinematographer– Chandru Selvaraj for Kayattam
Best lyricist — Anwar Ali for Malik

