51st Kerala State Film Awards: The complete winners list

Here is the list of winners of the 51st Kerala State Film Awards. The jury for the latest edition of the Kerala State Film Awards was headed by actor-filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam.
Best Film – The Great Indian Kitchen
Second Best Film – Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Director — Sidhartha Siva for Ennivar
Best Actor – Jayasurya for Vellam
Best Actress – Anna Ben for Kappela
Best Character Actor (Male) — Sudheesh for Ennivar
Best Character Actor (Female) — Sreerekha for Veyil
Best Child Artist (Male) – Neeranjan S Kasiminte Kada
Best Child Artist (Female) — Arravya Sharma
Best story – Senna Hegde for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best cinematographer– Chandru Selvaraj for Kayattam
Best lyricist — Anwar Ali for Malik
