49th Kerala State Film Awards: Jayasurya, Sudani from Nigeria win big

Kerala’s Cultural Minister AK Balan on Wednesday announced the winners of the prestigious State Film Awards.

Director Shareef Easa’s Kanthan – The Lover of Colour bagged the Best Film award. The film had real-life social activist Daya Bai playing the lead role and it revolved around the life of Adivasis in Wayanad. Filmmaker Shyamaprasad won the Best Director award for his film Oru Njayarazhcha.

Actor Jayasurya took home the Best Actor award for his work in biographical drama Captain and Njan Marykutty, in which the actor played the role of a transgender. He shared the award with Soubin Shahir, who charmed everyone with his performance as a cash-strapped football team manager in Sudani from Nigeria.

Sudani from Nigeria also won several awards in the 49th edition of the Kerala State Film Awards. The film’s co-writer and director Zakariya Mohammed was given the Best Debut Director award. Savithri Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery were declared Best Character Actress for their performances as generous mothers in the film, which was both a critical and commercial hit last year.

Sudani from Nigeria was also honoured with the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value award.

Nimisha Sajayan won the Best Actress award for her performance in Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. Joju George won the Best Character Actor award for Chola and Joseph.

Mammootty’s Uncle, which was panned by critics, won the Best Story award for its writer Joy Mathew. Films like Carbon and Aami, which had sparked controversies in the run-up to the awards, also won honours.

Screenwriter and director Kumar Shahani was the chairperson of the jury to select the winners for the 49th Kerala State Film Awards. The other members of the jury were Sherry Govindan, George Joseph, K G Jayan, Mohandas, Vijayakrishnan, Biju Sukumaran, Berny-Ignatius and Navya Nair among others.

The award distribution ceremony will be held on March 7.