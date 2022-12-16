27th IFFK winners list: Utama, Ariyippu win big; Mammootty’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam tops audience poll

The 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) concluded on Friday. The eight-day festival concluded with an awards ceremony which honoured films in various categories. This edition of the film festival witnessed the screening of 184 movies from around 70 countries.

Kerala’s Minister for Culture V.N. Vasavan presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr, who is on his first visit to India. A film pioneer, Tarr often highlighted humanitarian issues in his films using a unique cinematic philosophy.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 27th edition of IFFK:

Suvarna Chakoram for Best Film: Utama directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi

Best Malayalam Film: Ariyippu directed by Mahesh Narayanan

Best Asian Film: Alam directed by Firas Khoury

Rajata Chakoram for Best Director: Tayfun Pirselimoglu for Kerr

FFSI K.R. Mohanan Award for Best Debut Director (India): Siddharth Chauhan for Amar Colony

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bela Tarr

Audience poll award: Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery

This year, IFFK for the first time focused on films from the silent and early talkies era and five silent movies were screened. The state government also presented the Spirit of Cinema Award to Iranian filmmaker-activist Mahnaz Mohammadi.

At the opening ceremony of the film festival, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said such events not only provide an opportunity for entertainment and enjoyment of movies but also reflect on human life and circumstances across the globe.