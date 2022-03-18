Ahead of 26th International Film Festival Of Kerala, here’s what to expect

As the Covid-19 wave recedes in Kerala, International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will return to Thiruvananthapuram in its full glory from Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival, which is being held at Nishagandhi Auditorium, on Friday evening. The CM will hand over the Spirit of Cinema award to Kurdish film director Lisa Calan who lost both her legs in a bomb attack by the IS.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be the chief guest for the function. ‘Rehana Mariyam Noor’ directed by Bangladeshi director Abdullah Mohammad Saad will be the opening film at this year’s festival. 173 movies will be screened across 15 theaters during the festival, which spans over 8 days. This year’s festival has categories that include International Competition, World Cinema, Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today, Critics Choice — that includes films that won FIPRESCI awards, Homage and more.

Focusing on the movies that tells the stories of conflict ridden regions, a special package named Framing Conflict is another attraction of this year’s festival. Films from Afghanistan, Myanmar and Kurdistan will be featured in this package. There will be a special screening of Kurdish director Lisa Calan’s movie The Tongue of Mountains. A total of 38 movies directed by women directors will be screened at this year’s festival. A large part of films that are part of the international competition are also directed by women directors. Natasha Merkulova, Dina Amer, Greek director Jacqueline Lentzou, Laura Wandel from Belgium, Dina Duma, Sri Lankan director Asoka Handagama, and Bolivia’s Inés María Barrionuevo are among the prominent women directors whose films are being screened at the festival.

Afghani filmmaker Roya Sadat, who gained prominence through her first work Three Dots, is represented by her Oscar-nominated A Letter to the President. Maria Schrader’s film I’m Your Man, which explores various facets of what it means to be a human in the modern age; Sahara Karimi’s Hava, Maryam, Ayesha, which focuses on the dilemma faced by three pregnant women under different social circumstances; and Costa Brava, Lebanon by Mounia Akl, are among the other high-profile films that will be screened at IFFK 2022. Films by Madhuja Mukherjee, Aparna Sen and Malayalee director Tara Ramanujan will represent India in the fest.

The midnight screening of this year’s festival will feature master of Thai horror movies Banjong Pisanthanakun’s The Medium. The Thai horror movie will be screened at Nishagandhi auditorium on March 22 midnight.

There will be 12 movies in the category Malayalam Cinema Today. Other than the popular movies that was already released in Malayalam including The Great Indian Kitchen, Arkariyam, Nayattu and Sunny, this category will feature Prappeda (directed by Krishnendu Kalesh), Chavittu (directed by Sajas and Shinos Rehman), Ennivar (directed by Sidharth Siva), Woman With a Movie Camera (directed by Atal Krishnan), Niraye Thathakal Ulla Maram (directed by Jayaraj R Nair), Avanovilona (directed by Sherry Govind and Deepesh T), Udharani (directed by Vignesh P Sasidharan) and Banerghatta which is directed by Vishnu Narayanan.

In the much anticipated International Competition category, 14 movies will compete for the coveted Golden Crow Pheasant award. Girish Kasaravalli, Jacques Comets, Roya Sadat, Mania Akbari and Shozo Ichiyama are the jury members for the International Competition.

As a tribute to late actor Nedumudi Venu, a section named Unforgettable Venuchettan is included at this year’s festival. Kallan Pavithran, North 24 Kantham, Thampu are among the movies which will be screened under this category. Honouring late actor KPAC Lalitha, Shantham directed by Jayaraj will be screened in the Homage section.

Seven movies will be screened under Indian Cinema Now category. Baagh directed by Bengali filmmaker Sourish Dey, Boomba Ride by Assamese director Biswajeet Bora, Deep 6 by Bengali director Madhuja Mukherjee are among the movies in Indian Cinema Now section.

84 movies will be screened under the World Cinema category, which features movies selected from around the globe that were released last year. Movies which were critically well received and won awards at prestigious festivals including Cannes will be screened under World Cinema. On the final day of the festival on March 25th, movies that won awards under different categories will be announced in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.