Ultimate TV and OTT guide: Where to watch Onam special shows and movies

Like the rest of the world, the coronavirus pandemic caught Malayalam television producers off guard. Before they could understand what hit them, the country went into complete lockdown throwing a wrench into plans of lining up special programmes for Vishu in April. However, things are really looking up this Onam in terms of home entertainment.

Asianet has put together an exciting line-up of relatively new movies, starting Saturday. Kappela, Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin are among the movies which are set to premiere on the channel. The Malayalam version of Dulquer’s Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will also make its television debut this Onam.

Of all the movies that will be broadcast on Asianet, Tovino Thomas’s Kilometers and Kilometers assumes a lot of significance. It is the first Malayalam movie to skip both theatrical and OTT release and directly debut on television. The Jeo Baby-directorial was hit hard by piracy after portions of the movie leaked online. And the outbreak of the virus further blocked the film’s march towards a theatrical release. It is said that the filmmakers got approval from Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) to skip the theatrical route.

The flagship Onam programme on Asianet will be Lal Onam Nallonam. The show will be headlined by Mohanlal, and it is put together by filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar. A slew of Malayalam celebrities, singers, and comedians will perform a variety of activities in the three-hour-long show. The highlight of the show will be Mohanlal playing mythological characters such as Ravanan, Kumbakarnan and Vibheeshanan.

Surya TV has also put together quite a formidable lineup of Onam special shows. The channel has a massive celebrity show that will rival Lal Onam Nallonam. The show is called Mathura Pathinettil Prithvi. The star-studded show will celebrate Prithviraj completing 18 years in cinema. It will showcase numerous performances from various celebrities. Mathura Pathinettil Prithvi is scheduled for broadcast on August 30 at 3:30 pm.

This year’s biggest Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon, will have its television premiere on Surya TV on August 31 at 6:30 pm. Director Anoop Sathyan’s Varane Avashyamund will also debut on television this Onam.

And two biggest streaming giants, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video also have something to offer to their growing subscriber base this Onam.

Dulquer Salmaan’s new production venture Maniyarayile Ashokan will hit Netflix on August 31. And director Mahesh Naryanan’s C U Soon, which was shot during the lockdown, will debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 1.

