Monday, Dec 12, 2022

2018 teaser: Kunchako Boban-Tovino Thomas film recalls horror of 2018 Kerala floods

2018 movie teaser: Written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, 2018 stars Kunchako Boban, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narein, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Thanvi Ram, Shivada, Gauthami Nair. It will hit cinema halls next year.

The teaser of 2018, Kunchako Boban and Tovino Thomas’ next film, dropped on Monday. The Jude Anthany Joseph directorial recalls the horror of the 2018 Kerala floods.

The teaser opens with a warning from the forecast department about a cyclone in Kerala. It also asks its team to be in the control room. And then in just a few minutes, the state is seen sinking owing to heavy rains and faulty dam management. As families try to hold on to each other, authorities are seen scrambling in their offices trying to find a way to protect people. One of the officers also mentions how a helicopter will arrive the next morning but how do they keep everyone safe the whole night.

While most actors will have a strong role to play, Tovino Thomas seems to be essaying the part of a saviour. In one sequence, he’s seen underwater trying to take out an axe stuck in a tree branch. Towards the end, we also see the actor hanging by a rope from a helicopter, holding a young girl.

While we all know the impact of the flood, 2018’s teaser leaves a lump in one’s throat as it showcases the horrifying conditions. As readers would know, the ‘worst flood in nearly a century’ in Kerala took 483 lives while many went missing. 14 districts in the state were put on red alert, and the Indian government declared it a Level 3 calamity or ‘calamity of a severe nature’.

Last month, Fahadh Faasil had unveiled the first poster of the film 2018 on social media. He had captioned the poster, “The story of the brave Keralites who fought together the flood that drenched the state in 2018. Unveiling the title of the movie. Revealing the story of the real heroes. EVERYONE IS A HERO.”

Director Jude Anthany Joseph took to Instagram and expressed his excitement about 2018 through a long note. He wrote, “4 years ago, 2018 October 16, I announced a movie. A big movie about how Malayalis faced the floods together irrespective of caste, religion and party differences. Those who heard the story were not fully convinced. Some crew members said it was impossible to shoot the film. My co-writer Akhil P Dharmajan was the only one who expressed confidence in me. The days went by. Covid hit and everyone forgot the movie. But I could not sleep. I refused to let go off this dream project.”

2018 also stars Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narein, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Thanvi Ram, Shivada, Gauthami Nair. It will hit cinema halls next year.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 09:10:53 pm
