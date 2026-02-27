2017 actress sexual assault case: Kerala govt moves HC against Dileep, others’ acquittal

The Kerala government on Friday moved an appeal in the Kerala High Court challenging the acquittal of Malayalam actor Dileep and others in the sensational 2017 actress sexual assault case.

In its appeal, the state is also seeking enhancement of the punishment awarded to the six people sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case.

Apart from Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, the trial court had also acquitted three others — Charley Thomas (A7), Sanil Kumar alias Mesthri Sanil (A9) and Sarath (A15).

ALSO READ | ‘Mohanlal and Mammootty are puppets in master manipulator Dileep’s hands,’ Malayalam director Vinayan once alleged

