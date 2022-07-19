scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

19(1)(a) teaser: Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen star in this quietly intriguing film about freedom of speech

19(1)(a) marks Vijay Sethupathi's debut in the Malayalam film industry as a lead actor. He was earlier seen in the Mollywood movie Marconi Mathai.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 8:12:34 pm
19 1aVijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen will be seen together in 19(1)(a).

The first teaser of Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Malayalam movie 19(1)(a) was released by streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on Tuesday.

The teaser is quietly intriguing as it leaves us thinking what the movie could actually be about. The title of the film could be a hint, as it seems to be taken from the Indian constitution. Article (19)(a) stands for freedom of speech and expression.

In the video, we see Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s characters discussing the topic of writing and fiction, and how it mirrors the life we lead.

19(1)(a) marks Sethupathi’s debut in the Malayalam film industry as a lead actor. He was earlier seen in the Mollywood movie Marconi Mathai.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see increase in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see increase in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...

Helmed by Indhu VS, the movie is being bankrolled by Anton Joseph.

19(1)(a) will have a direct release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Rishi Sunak wins fourth round of UK leadership contest vote

Rishi Sunak wins fourth round of UK leadership contest vote

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Shinde govt's direct election move a strike at Congress, NCP hold on grass-roots

Shinde govt's direct election move a strike at Congress, NCP hold on grass-roots

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
Hariharan writes

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

Gujarat rains: Vadodara city on the edge as Vishwamitri river swells

Gujarat rains: Vadodara city on the edge as Vishwamitri river swells

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium
'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'
Must Read

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s latest dreamy photos from their Maldives vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement