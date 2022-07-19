19(1)(a) teaser: Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen star in this quietly intriguing film about freedom of speech

The first teaser of Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Malayalam movie 19(1)(a) was released by streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on Tuesday.

The teaser is quietly intriguing as it leaves us thinking what the movie could actually be about. The title of the film could be a hint, as it seems to be taken from the Indian constitution. Article (19)(a) stands for freedom of speech and expression.

In the video, we see Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s characters discussing the topic of writing and fiction, and how it mirrors the life we lead.

19(1)(a) marks Sethupathi’s debut in the Malayalam film industry as a lead actor. He was earlier seen in the Mollywood movie Marconi Mathai.

Helmed by Indhu VS, the movie is being bankrolled by Anton Joseph.

19(1)(a) will have a direct release on Disney Plus Hotstar.