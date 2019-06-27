18am Padi trailer: Mammootty, Prithviraj and Arya add star power to high school drama

Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday released the trailer of 18am Padi. The film seemingly has all the prerequisites for a blockbuster: an all-star cast, a large canvas and a seasoned production house behind it.

“I am thrilled to launch this phenomenal trailer of the movie #PathinettamPadi. The movie brings together so many powerhouse talents even for its cameo roles and tells one of our favorite stories of a school rivalry. The effects and sounds are fantastic so make sure you plug in those earphones to get the full feel of the movie. All the best to director Shankarettan and the team of Pathinettam Padi (sic),” wrote Dulquer on his Facebook page while unveiling the trailer.

Written and directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan, the film is bankrolled by August Cinema, which is jointly run by filmmaker Santosh Sivan, entrepreneur Shaji Nadesan and actor Arya.

As Dulquer Salmaan said, the film centres on the rivalry between the students of a government school and a private school. The plot gets thicker with the involvement of the army, the cops, and protests.

While we feel the constant presence of Prithviraj Sukumaran albeit the voiceover, we don’t get to see Mammootty until the very end of the trailer. Arya plays the role of a soldier. The film also stars Priya Anand, Ahaana Krishna, Saniya Iyappan and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others.

18am Padi is set to hit the screens on July 5.