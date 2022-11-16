1744 White Alto trailer: Senna Hegde promises a Wes Anderson-esque caper comedy

The trailer of 1744 White Alto offers us a glimpse of all the colourful characters that inhabit its world, without giving us even a hint of the plot. If you were looking for a classic example of a character-driven story as opposed to a plot-driven one, look no further than this movie.

Written and directed by Senna Hegde, the film is set against the rocky and deserted landscape of Kasaragod. The film seems to be a comedy of errors. The cops and the criminals seem to go on a wild goose chase after two white Alto cars get switched. While one is likely to belong to an innocent civilian, the other belongs to a skinny criminal, who is nevertheless dangerous.

Judging from the trailer, it’s clear that 1744 White Alto relies heavily on the strength of Senna’s writing ability. The main source of the humour is the quirky characters and their witty one-liners. A cop is washing his tiffin box at the police station, presumably after consuming what was in it for the lunch. It kind of shocks his colleagues and even a suspect in custody. “Your wife saw that movie, right?’ asks a cop to his colleague who seems doing the dishes.

‘That movie’ that the cop is referring to is The Great Indian Kitchen, which subtly but effectively shined the light on the dark corners of the institution of marriage.

And a cop informs a suspect in the interrogation. “You know right, it’s an attempt to murder case?” The suspect is shocked. He retorts, “It’s not cow. Just buffaloes. Grass fed.” You may read into it as you wish.

It seems 1744 White Alto is a mix of humour and social and political commentary. And it’s also dense with characters and an eerie mood similar to the Wes Anderson movies.

The film stars Sharafudheen, Rajesh Madhavan, Vincy Aloshious, Anand Manmadhan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Arun Kurian, Sajin Cherukayil, Arya Salim, Joji John, Nilja K Baby, Ranji Kankol and Sminu Sijo. 1744 White Alto is due in cinemas this Friday.