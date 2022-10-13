1744 White Alto teaser: Senna Hegde promises an enjoyable dark comedy

National Award-winning filmmaker Senna Hegde is set to tickle our funny bones once again with his upcoming movie titled 1744 White Alto. The trailer of the film was released on Thursday.

Starring Sharafudheen in the lead role, 1744 White Alto seems like a dark comedy. While the teaser doesn’t reveal anything in terms of plot, it does capture the eccentric mood of the narration. It seems that Senna has whipped up a comedy film with plenty of situational comedy. We also see deserted landscape, silly cops, criminals with a twisted sense of fashion, and a few more characters pursuing their own ulterior motives. 1744 White Alto seems to also have a good amount of one-liners.

“Set in Northern Kerala, Vijayan, a lowlife, gets himself involved in a case of mistaken identity. His car gets swapped with that of two small-time crooks Ebi and Kannan. With the local police, Mahesh and his team hot on their tails, a fun-filled cat-and-mouse chase ensues. What happens next is a comedy of errors. The story is flush with humour, satire and suspense – leading to an unexpected climax,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

Besides Sharafudheen, 1744 White Alto also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Vincy Aloshious, Anand Manmadhan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Arun Kurian, Sajin Cherukayil, Arya Salim, Joji John, Nilja K Baby, Ranji Kankol and Sminu Sijo.

The makers have not announced the release date of the film yet.