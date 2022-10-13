scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

1744 White Alto teaser: Senna Hegde promises an enjoyable dark comedy

National Award-winning filmmaker Senna Hegde's next movie is 1744 White Alto.

1744 White Alto1744 White Alto is helmed by Senna Hegde.

National Award-winning filmmaker Senna Hegde is set to tickle our funny bones once again with his upcoming movie titled 1744 White Alto. The trailer of the film was released on Thursday.

Starring Sharafudheen in the lead role, 1744 White Alto seems like a dark comedy. While the teaser doesn’t reveal anything in terms of plot, it does capture the eccentric mood of the narration. It seems that Senna has whipped up a comedy film with plenty of situational comedy. We also see deserted landscape, silly cops, criminals with a twisted sense of fashion, and a few more characters pursuing their own ulterior motives. 1744 White Alto seems to also have a good amount of one-liners.

Also Read |Romancham song Aadharanjali is Malayalam cinema’s new viral hit

“Set in Northern Kerala, Vijayan, a lowlife, gets himself involved in a case of mistaken identity. His car gets swapped with that of two small-time crooks Ebi and Kannan. With the local police, Mahesh and his team hot on their tails, a fun-filled cat-and-mouse chase ensues. What happens next is a comedy of errors. The story is flush with humour, satire and suspense – leading to an unexpected climax,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

Besides Sharafudheen, 1744 White Alto also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Vincy Aloshious, Anand Manmadhan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Arun Kurian, Sajin Cherukayil, Arya Salim, Joji John, Nilja K Baby, Ranji Kankol and Sminu Sijo.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia

The makers have not announced the release date of the film yet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 08:38:56 pm
Next Story

T20 World Cup: How extreme pace and hard lengths have made a comeback in cricket’s shortest format

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy and others celebrate Karwa Chauth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement