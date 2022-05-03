12th Man trailer: Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph promise an engaging locked-room thriller

Mohanlal on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film 12th Man, which is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 20.

The crime thriller genre is Jeethu Joseph’s forte. And judging by the trailer, this film is right up his alley. The set-up of the movie feels like a locked-room mystery. A group of young men and women take a jolly trip to a hill station. And their peace of mind is disturbed by an uninvited guest, the 12th Man, played by Mohanlal. He seems to be an over-friendly alcoholic, who aches for company. But, there seems to be more to him. The trailer hints that all the characters in this movie are not really who they claim to be. Everyone is hiding a secret and there is a dead person. Who committed the murder?

12th Man feels like a perfect movie to watch during a hot afternoon or a rainy evening with family.

The film also stars Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Shivada, Anu Sithara, Anusree, Priyanka Nair, Anu Mohan, Rahul Madhav, Leona Lishoy, Chandunath and Aditi Ravi.

12th Man marks Mohanlal’s fourth collaboration with Jeethu Joseph. The duo first collaborated on the crime thriller Drishyam, which became a big hit at the box office. And they collaborated again for the sequel Drishyam 2, which was released earlier this year. Before Drishyam 2, the duo was shooting for an action thriller titled Ram. However, that project came to a halt following the outbreak of Covid-19. The film’s production has been put on hold as the makers are reportedly waiting for the right time to travel abroad to resume shooting.

Mohanlal was last seen in Aaraattu. Written and directed by B. Unnikrishnan, the film failed to impress both the audience and critics.