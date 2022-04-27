12th Man teaser: Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph team up to ‘blow the final whistle’. Watch video

The teaser of Mohanlal starrer 12th Man is out, and it looks like an intriguing mystery. The teaser does not reveal much about the plot but hints at the various facades that people maintain in their life. The film’s teaser talks about the public life, the private life and the secret life of people as it hints at a mystery.

Mohanlal appears at the end of the teaser and says, “It’s time to blow the final whistle.”

Watch the teaser of 12th Man here:

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film also stars Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Shivada, Anu Sithara, Anusree, Priyanka Nair, Anu Mohan, Rahul Madhav, Leona Lishoy, Chandunath and Aditi Ravi.

The film marks Mohanlal and Jeethu’s third collaboration after Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Jeethu had earlier said that they will start working on Drishyam 3 soon. In a media interaction held at Kottayam Press Club in Kerala, the director said, “I discussed the climax of Drishyam 3 with Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor and they liked it. But, the shooting of Drishyam 3 will not happen soon. It will take at least three years from now for the film to go on floors. Some things still need to be clarified in the script. I will add new things when I get them.”

12th Man will release on Disney Plus Hotstar.