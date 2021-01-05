10 most anticipated Malayalam movies of 2021

2020 has made us appreciate movies more than ever for they helped us fight off solitude, kept us inspired and gave wings to our imagination even while we were locked inside our houses. Especially, Malayalam filmmakers led the way by creating thoroughly entertaining and thoughtful movies last year. We can’t wait to catch what they have in store for us in 2021.

Drishyam 2

The makers of Drishyam 2 sprung a surprise when they announced that the film will directly premiere on Amazon Prime Video. However, the OTT release doesn’t make this movie any less exciting. It will be interesting to see what happens when skeletons begin to tumble out of the closet. The film is the sequel to the 2013 crime drama Drishyam. Director Jeethu Joseph has retained the entire main star cast of the previous film. The release date has not been announced yet.

Kurup

It is easily one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of 2021. Jointly directed by Srinath Rajendran and Vini Vishwa Lal, the film will see Dulquar Salman bringing the story of notorious real-life criminal Sukumara Kurup to the big screen. The film will be released in five languages, including Hindi. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko and Sunny Wayne.

One

Billed as a political thriller, One is penned by hit screenwriting duo Bobby and Sanjay. The Santhosh Viswanath directorial boasts of an all-star cast led by Mammootty, who is said to be playing a chief minister in the movie. Joju George, Murali Gopy, Nimisha Sajayan and Shanker Ramakrishnan are part of the supporting cast.

Aadujeevitham

Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham is touted as the most ambitious film in Prithviraj’s career yet. The film is an adaptation of Benyamin’s famous novel of the same name. Prithviraj lost a lot of weight to play an Indian immigrant, who struggles to escape the deserts of Saudi Arabia.

Churuli

It is not even possible for a movie buff to not feel excited about an upcoming Lijo Jose Pellissery film. Especially, if the movie is a collaboration between Pellissery and writer S Hareesh who gave us Jallikattu, which is India’s official entry for Oscars 2021. What’s more, the film stars Pellissery’s regular collaborator Chemban Vinod, along with Joju George, Vinay Forrt and Jaffer Idukki.

Malik

Malik is the product of another exciting collaboration: Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil. The actor-director duo’s maiden collaboration was the critically acclaimed 2017 film Take Off. And the duo collaborated for C U Soon in 2020. Malik is said to be a period drama partially based on real-life incidents involving revolt against injustices meted out to a minority community. The movie is slated for release on May 13, 2021.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Starring Mohanlal in the titular role, Priyadarshan’s Rs 100-crore magnum opus sheds light on the sea battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Set in the 16th century, the film has a huge star cast, including Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh and Siddique. The movie is due in cinemas on March 26, 2021.

The Priest

Mammootty’s The Priest will also hit screens in 2021. Directed by newcomer Jofin T. Chacko, from a script written by Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep, the film is said to be a mystery thriller. The Priest also stars Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan and Jagadish.

Thuramukham

Nivin Pauly’s period drama is directed by Rajeev Ravi from a script penned by Gopan Chidambaram. The film is set in the backdrop of ‘chappa’ system. The feudal practice was employed as a method for distribution of work. The film is slated for release on May 13, 2021.

Minnal Murali

The superhero movie is directed by Basil Joseph of Godha fame. Tovino Thomas plays the Indian version of ‘fastest man alive’ in Minnal Murali. And we can’t wait to watch it.