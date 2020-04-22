10 awesome Malayalam movies you can stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Take Off and Bangalore Days are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Take Off and Bangalore Days are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar has a rich catalogue of Malayalam movies. From the classics to latest blockbusters, the list keeps growing.

The 2010s was a special decade for the industry as it was re-energized by a new crop of filmmakers, actors and technicians, who discarded the formulaic, safe, and mediocre ways for more evolved forms of filmmaking.

Here is a list of 10 awesome movies of the 2010s available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

1) Take Off: If you haven’t seen it already, stop reading this list and go stream this movie right now. Take Off is about the grit and determination of a group of Malayali nurses who survive a terrorist invasion in Iraq. The brilliant nail-biter is based on real-life incidents of 2014. The movie is also a shameful reminder that only a country torn by war or virus can truly appreciate the value of medical professionals.

2) Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum: A couple decide to pawn the last piece of gold they own to fund their small business enterprise. And they lose their last hope of a shot at prosperity to a vicious local thief. The police get involved, but what follows is a series of procedural errors exposing the faulty criminal justice system.

3) Varathan: Director Amal Neerad has helmed the film from a brilliant script crafted by writer duo Suhas-Sharfu. The movie is inspired by 1971 movie Straw Dogs. The writers made the nearly 50-year-old plot modern and relevant with their keen observation of a hypocritical society, that feeds off faulty masculine ideas.

4) Action Hero Biju: I can’t recall a better Malayalam procedural that so devotionally followed the daily functioning of a police station. It is also unlike any other Nivin Pauly movie.

5) Aadu: Aadu is a low-brow comedy about a gang of men trying to get rid of a harmless goat, which they won by defeating a rival gang in a tug-of-war. Just watch the film without any judgements, and you will see yourself enjoying this goat-quest more than you thought you would.

6) Premam: This romantic comedy, following a man’s quest to find love, is the most personal work of director Alphonse Putharen. People can try to mimic it but can never really create the magic of this movie.

7) Bangalore Days: Three cousins move into a big city at the same time for different reasons. And what follows is an avalanche of feel-good moments.

8) Drishyam: Drishyam, revolving around a man who spins a web of lies to protect his family from a rather biased legal system, is director Jeethu Joseph’s best work in the last decade.

9) Ustad Hotel: A newly graduated chef is forced to seek refuge in his grandfather’s hotel, which is old but very popular with the people of Kozhikode. Dulquer Salman’s Faizi’s granddad is a task-master played by Thilakan. It is at this depleting hotel, Faizi practically learns the core values of his profession that classrooms can’t teach.

10) Traffic: The clock is ticking, a girl needs a heart transplant operation, and the organ is 150 kilometres away. It is a busy weekday and traffic is high as usual. The entire traffic police department goes to work to create a green corridor to allow the uninterrupted passage of the vehicle carrying the organ. This movie is 122-minutes of pure thrills.

