Malayalam lyricist Beeyar Prasad passes away

Noted lyricist Beeyar Prasad, known also a playwright, director and performer, died on Wednesday. He was 62.

A native of Mankombu Village in the coastal district of Alappuzha in Kerala, Prasad leaves behind his wife and two children.

Beeyar Prasad had composed songs for around 60 films. He became popular as a lyricist in 2003 with the movie Kilichundan Mambazham starring Mohanlal and directed by Priyadarshan. He went on to write songs for around 25 films.

Prasad entered the film world in 1993 by penning the script for a children’s movie Johnny which won the State Award for Best Children’s Film.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, and and Leader of Opposition in the House D Satheesan, condoling the death, said it was an irreparable loss to art and culture.

In their respective statements, they said Prasad won a place in the heart of Malayalees with his movie songs.