scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Malayalam lyricist Beeyar Prasad passes away

Beeyar Prasad had composed songs for around 60 films. He became popular as a lyricist in 2003 with the film Kilichundan Mambazham starring Mohanlal.

Beeyar PrasadBeeyar Prasad was 62.
Listen to this article
Malayalam lyricist Beeyar Prasad passes away
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Noted lyricist Beeyar Prasad, known also a playwright, director and performer, died on Wednesday. He was 62.

A native of Mankombu Village in the coastal district of Alappuzha in Kerala, Prasad leaves behind his wife and two children.

Beeyar Prasad had composed songs for around 60 films. He became popular as a lyricist in 2003 with the movie Kilichundan Mambazham starring Mohanlal and directed by Priyadarshan. He went on to write songs for around 25 films.

Prasad entered the film world in 1993 by penning the script for a children’s movie Johnny which won the State Award for Best Children’s Film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, and and Leader of Opposition in the House D Satheesan, condoling the death, said it was an irreparable loss to art and culture.

In their respective statements, they said Prasad won a place in the heart of Malayalees with his movie songs.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 20:38 IST
Next Story

Walter Cunningham dead: How he helped pave NASA’s way to the moon

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s dreamy vacation in Goa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close