Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Malaikottai Valiban: Mohanlal reveals title of his film with Lijo Jose Pellissery

Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery will direct Mohanlal-starrer Malaikottai Valiban.

Lijo Jose Pellissery, MohanlalMohanlal with Lijo Jose Pellissery. (Photo: Twitter/Mohanlal)

Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery has done it again. He has picked another Tamil inspired title for his upcoming movie with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The film has been titled Malaikottai Valiban, which roughly translates to ‘young man of Malaikottai’. “Presenting to you the title of my upcoming movie with Lijo Jose Pellissery – ‘Malaikottai Valiban,'” tweeted Mohanlal, while sharing the title poster.

This film has created quite an interest among fans of Malayalam cinema. Lijo has carved a niche for himself with his edgy, unconventional style of storytelling that plays up complexities of the human mind. His movies are at once psychological thrillers and action entertainers.

Also Read |Vijay Kiragandur on KGF 3, Salaar and future of Indian cinema: ‘Prabhas starrer may beat box office records of our biggest hits so far’

And the makers have not revealed any significant detail about Malaikottai Valiban. We don’t know the film’s genre or in what period the story is set in or what’s its main theme. Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj recently added fuel to the buzz by sharing his excitement about the project.

“It’s a Lijo jose Pellissery film. I know the film’s subject. I’m extremely excited to watch that film. To be frank, even though I’m a Lalettan fan, as far as that film is concerned, the fact that most excites me is that it’s a film by Lijo. That said, I think he will bring out a fresh perspective on Lalettan. It’s a very challenging film. I don’t know if you guys know this but it’s a very big film. They are going to shoot the entire movie in Rajasthan,” Prithviraj said earlier during an interview.

Lijo Jose Pellissery, meanwhile, is waiting for the theatrical release of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty in the lead role. The film had its world premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala and became a huge hit with the festival crowd.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 06:09:05 pm
