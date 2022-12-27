scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Malaika Arora snaps at Neha Dhupia for trying to make peace between her and Amrita Arora: ‘Stay out of it’

In the latest episode of Moving in with Malaika, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora struggle to reconcile their widening differences.

Neha DhupiaNeha Dhupia tried to play peacemaker between Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.
Celebrity sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora struggled to reconcile their differences in the latest episode of the ‘reality’ show Moving in with Malaika. Neha Dhupia attempted to play peacemaker at the beginning of the episode and relayed Amrita’s message for Malaika. Amrita had taken offence after Malaika cracked jokes at her expense in an earlier episode.

Malaika was annoyed that Amrita had reached out to Neha instead of talking to her directly. She maintained that these were jokes and that Amrita needn’t have stretched the fight so far. Later, Malaika visited Amrita’s Goa mansion, and the two attempted to sort out their problems and decided to go on a lunch date, however, Malaika’s abrupt analysis of Amrita left her further fuming.

Neha told Malaika, “You cracked a joke on yourself, and it went from a wave to appreciating yourself. Those jokes you cracked at Ammu were rather unfinished; she didn’t get closure. She felt that as your sister, she was the easiest scapegoat,” to which Malaika responded, “She can’t be so touchy. Nothing was intentional.” Neha tried to explain to Malaika why Amrita felt offended, but Malaika held her ground. “She feels humiliated about digs being taken at her… Her feeling bad is valid.” As the conversation continued with Neha calling Malaika ‘off-handish’ for not showing accountability for her mistakes. Finally, Malaika snapped at Neha and said, “As a friend, stay out of it.”

In the next part of the episode, Malaika visited Amrita in Goa and the two tried to sort out their problems with little success. Amrita told Malaika, “You think you can say things and get away with it, and we all have to be aboard with us being picked on. If it was done to you, hell will break loose with you.” Amrita then listed out at the times Malaika has taken pot-shots at her about her weight and eating habits, but Malaika said that she does it just to ‘motivate’ her. “You come at me with all guns blazing,” Amrita said. Explaining to the camera, Malaika said as the older one, she has the ‘license’ to say what she wants.

Later, the sisters stepped out for lunch and engaged in more barbs. Malaika told Amrita, “I think you are somewhere needy. You always clutching—whether it’s the kids, you have separation anxiety. As the kids getting older, they’re finding their own lives and you are not able to let go of that. You are hanging on.” The episode concluded with an exasperated Amrita telling the camera, “Taking the trip alone with Malla, you need guts for that.”

