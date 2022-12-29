Mahira Khan says Indian and Pakistani artists meet in different countries: ‘It’s just that we are protecting each other’

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan became a popular face among Indian cinephiles after she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees. At the time of the film’s release, she wasn’t allowed to promote the film in India as tensions intensified between India and Pakistan over the September 18, 2016, Uri attack. Mahira, in a latest interview, said that she feels that the actors and all other artists were the ‘easy targets’ in this ‘politics’ between the two countries.

Speaking with Variety, Mahira shared that she still maintains a good relationship with people in India and is in touch with a few of them as well. Calling all the artists easy and soft targets, the actor said, “Because we’re artists, and we’re connected by that thread of art, we actually get each other. So we’re trying to look out for each other, more than anything. Even now, we are so careful with what we write on social media. It’s not that we don’t talk to each other. It’s not that we don’t wish each other on our birthdays. It’s not that we don’t meet each other in different countries. It’s not that – it’s just that we are actually not just protecting ourselves but protecting each other.”

Mahira feels that artists will always be the ‘scapegoats’ in this battle between the countries. She added, “Unfortunately, it’s politics, it’s not a personal thing. On both ends, until the time that scapegoats are needed, we will always be that.”

However, the actor is hopeful that someday the situation will get better, and once again there will be a collaboration between the artists of the two countries. She is hopeful that someday someone will come into power who will “not use us as easy targets.”

Mahira’s blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt is all set to release in India on December 30. It is the first film from across the border to air in India after 11 years. The film, an adaptation of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt, was released internationally in October and earned over $10 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Pakistani film ever.