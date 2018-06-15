Maharashtra High Court asks Armaan Kohli to file affidavit ‘expressing regret and remorse’

According to Neeru Randhawa’s complaint, Kohli allegedly pushed her down a flight of stairs following a fight and banged her head against the floor. (File) According to Neeru Randhawa’s complaint, Kohli allegedly pushed her down a flight of stairs following a fight and banged her head against the floor. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed actor Armaan Kohli, who is facing charges of assaulting girlfriend Neeru Randhawa, to file an affidavit “expressing regret and remorse” and that he will not repeat such an act in future.

Kohli had moved the High Court this week for quashing an FIR filed against him by mutual consent on the grounds of settlement. A division bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice Revati Mohite-Dere, while hearing the matter, asked Neeru’s lawyer, Shantanu Phanse, to present her in the court to record her statement and kept back the matter.

The matter was heard after sometime, when she was present in court. Kohli’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde told the court that he pushed the woman and so, she fell on the stairs and sustained injuries. Maneshinde said she had 15 stitches on her head. The woman present in the court, however, said she had not fallen down the stairs. The bench pointed out that the record shows that it is not the first time he has been accused of assault. The court also said they cannot mechanically quash the matter because the parties have arrived for settlement.

Justice Savant said: “We have to think of the society also. So, the least we expect is an affidavit expressing remorse and regret from him.” The court asked the lawyers to get the affidavit affirmed from him expressing remorse and regret and that in future, he will not ask for any such relief. The court also asked Phanse to present her before the court on Friday, as they will record her statement after going through the affidavit.

According to Randhawa’s complaint filed before Santacruz police, on June 3, Kohli allegedly pushed her down a flight of stairs following a fight and banged her head against the floor. The assault came to light after she was admitted to a hospital.

