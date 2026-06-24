Madhavan wears Rs 40 lakh luxury watch to Padma awards; only 10 such pieces exist

Actor R Madhavan was conferred the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours, by President Droupadi Murmu at the second investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 23. The actor was accompanied by his wife Sarita Madhavan and son Vedaant Madhavan for the special occasion.

While the actor’s Padma Shri honour was the highlight of the evening, his elegant choice of attire and an ultra-exclusive luxury watch also caught the attention of watch enthusiasts online.

For the ceremony, Madhavan opted for a sophisticated navy blue bandhgala-style ethnic ensemble paired with matching traditional trousers. He completed the look with a sleek pair of rimless glasses, a gold chain and a brown leather-strap watch that stood out against his understated outfit.

The timepiece on his wrist was the Titan Nebula Jalsa Flying Tourbillon, one of the rarest watches ever created by the Indian watchmaker. Crafted with an 18-karat rose gold case, the watch is part of Titan’s luxury Nebula collection and blends traditional Indian artistry with high-end watchmaking.

Only 10 pieces exist worldwide

One of the most striking features of the watch is its hand-painted marble dial, inspired by Jaipur’s iconic Hawa Mahal. The artwork draws from Rajasthan’s rich miniature painting tradition, giving each piece the appearance of a wearable work of art rather than just a timekeeping device.

The Jalsa Flying Tourbillon is also exceptionally rare. Titan produced only 10 pieces of the watch worldwide, making it one of the most exclusive offerings from the brand. The luxury timepiece is reportedly priced at around Rs 40 lakh.

Apart from its artistic dial and rose gold construction, the watch features a flying tourbillon mechanism, a complication considered one of the most sophisticated achievements in mechanical watchmaking.

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Madhavan reacts to Padma Shri honour

Following the ceremony, Madhavan shared an emotional note on social media, expressing gratitude for the honour. Calling the recognition a humbling moment, he thanked the Government of India for conferring him with the Padma Shri and also acknowledged the Government of Maharashtra for recommending his name.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful, and truly honored to be conferred with the Padma Shri,” he wrote, adding that the recognition was something he would cherish for the rest of his life.

The actor also thanked audiences who have supported him throughout his career. “To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years—this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarita Birje Madhavan (@msaru15)

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Madhavan said the award also brought with it a sense of responsibility and dedicated the honour to cinema, his collaborators and his family. “Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty—to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence,” he wrote, before signing off with, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Jai Hind.”

Known for acclaimed performances in films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, 3 Idiots, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Shaitaan and most recently Dhurandhar, Madhavan has built a successful career across multiple film industries and is regarded as one of the country’s most versatile actors.