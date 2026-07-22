Madhavan mocked with ‘Gayab’ meme, Katrina Kaif fan page shuts over CJP protest silence

As the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) month-long protest over the alleged NEET paper leak continues to gather momentum, more celebrities are finding themselves at the centre of the debate, not for what they have said, but for what they haven’t. Actor and FTII chairman R Madhavan and Bollywood star Katrina Kaif are facing criticism on social media, with students and fans questioning their silence on the issue.

While Madhavan has been mocked by students at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), a long-running Katrina Kaif fan page has announced its closure, saying it no longer wishes to support the actor over her lack of public support for protesting students.

FTII students mock R Madhavan with ‘gayab’ meme

A photograph of the door outside R Madhavan’s cabin at FTII recently went viral on social media. The door was covered with the “Gayab” meme, accompanied by a poster reading “NEET for Sale”—a direct reference to the ongoing protests demanding accountability over the alleged exam paper leak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishant Kabir (@unhinged_paradox)

The image quickly spread online, with many social media users urging the actor, who serves as chairman of FTII, to address the issue publicly.

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Katrina Kaif fan page shuts down

Katrina Kaif has also come under scrutiny over the same issue. An Instagram fan page named katholic_fans, which had more than 70,000 followers, announced that it was shutting down because of the actor’s silence on the ongoing student movement.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the page’s admin wrote, “I have been your fan since childhood, but you can’t say a word for us Indians and students who love you from the bottom of our hearts. You don’t have the spine to speak against the government. You betrayed us when we supported you at your lowest. I am unfollowing you and closing this fan page. You don’t deserve it.”

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The post triggered mixed reactions online. While several users praised the admin’s decision, others defended Katrina, arguing that celebrities have the right to decide which issues they wish to comment on.

One supporter wrote, “If you live in a democracy, so does she. If you can choose what you want to support, so can she. And if you can’t support her for what she chooses to support—even if you completely disagree—you were never a true fan. Also, stop blackmailing people over who they support. She’s an adult, and she knows what’s right and what’s wrong.”

About the CJP-led protest

The Cockroach Janta Party has been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since June 6, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak and broader education reforms. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk later joined the agitation and began an indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement.

On July 20, protesters marched towards Parliament as part of the Chalo Sansad campaign, drawing support from public figures including Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Hanumankind and Amol Parashar.

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The protest turned volatile after police used lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse demonstrators. The CJP and students accused security personnel of using excessive force.

The police action has since drawn criticism from several members of the film industry, including Sonakshi Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, Sonam Bajwa, Naseeruddin Shah and others, who have publicly condemned the violence against students.