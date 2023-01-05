M3GAN first reviews call it a ‘rare’ horror comedy that ‘could be a cult film’

M3GAN, starring Allison Williams as an AI doll, is set to release soon and the first reviews of the film are now out. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the film follows a young girl who gets attached to an AI doll and as they become friends, the doll becomes more and more human (and creepy) telling us yet again that technology is no substitute for human contact. The first reviews of M3GAN suggest that it “could be a cult film” in the campy thriller genre.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman called it “creepy, preposterous and diverting.” A part of the review read, “M3GAN, as you may have gathered, is overly steeped in pop-culture role models, but in its trivial way it’s a diverting genre film, one that possesses a healthy sense of its own absurdity. Movies released during the first week of January tend to share a quality of utter disposability, but M3GAN almost feels like it could be a cult film, the sort of thriller that generates a small but devoted following and maybe a sequel or two. You don’t have to take the movie seriously to enjoy it as a high-kitsch cautionary tale for an age when technology, especially for kids, is becoming the new companionship.”

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw gave the film three stars and called it an “entertaining spin on teenage growing pains.” A part of the review read, “Derivative though M3GAN undoubtedly is – with creepy fake toy TV ads that are a ripoff-homage to Paul Verhoeven’s RoboCop, and a freakout finale that references James Cameron’s android meisterwerk – there are some adroit satirical touches about dolls as toxic aspirational templates, dolls as parodies of intimacy and sensitivity and tech itself as sinister child-pacification, with kids given iPads the way Victorian children were given alcoholic gripe water.”

IGN’s Matt Donato wrote that the “A.I. Chucky remake walked so M3GAN could TikTok dance.” “It’s a film that effortlessly entertains as a sassy techno-horror satire yet never feels evenly calibrated between M3GAN’s villainous manipulation, the emotional fragility at stake, and exquisite killer doll frights,” read a part of the review.

M3GAN currently holds a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 53 reviews. The consensus on the website reads, “Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills.”