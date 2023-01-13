scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Lokesh Kanagaraj on death of Ajith fan during Thunivu release celebration: ‘This is just cinema. Nothing more to it’

A 19-year-old arts college student died while celebrating Thunivu's release as he fell down from the top of a lorry hurting his spinal cord.

Lokesh Kanagaraj (Photo: Facebook/Lokesh Kanagaraj)Lokesh Kanagaraj (Photo: Facebook/Lokesh Kanagaraj)

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has opened up about the death of Bharath Kumar, an Ajith fan, who died while celebrating the release of the star’s film Thunivu. The Vikram director, while addressing the media, said, “It would be good if fans realize their responsibilities and act accordingly. This is just cinema and there’s no need to lose your life for it. It is only for entertainment and they should watch films happily and go back home responsibly. I believe one needn’t risk life for the sake of celebrations.”

Bharath Kumar, a 19-year-old art college student, and a part-time food delivery agent, died while celebrating Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu release. The youngster was dancing on a slow-moving lorry outside the theatre when he lost his balance. Bharath sustained an injury on the spinal cord leading to his death.

ALSO READ |Thunivu review: Ajith stars in a decent heist film that is weighed down by generic tropes

There have been several incidents of hooliganism in the name of celebrations during the release of Thunivu and Varisu, which have become the norm over the years on the first-day-first-show of the film’s of top stars like Vijay, Ajith, and Rajinikanth. This holds true for Telugu cinema as well. Recently, the screening of Balakrishna’s latest film in the US was stopped midway as the exhibitor wanted to stop the ruckus in the theatre. Similarly, a theatre screen in Andhra Pradesh was set on fire during the screening of a Telugu film.

Though such incidents keep happening with every big release, seldom the actors condemn their fans’ actions and make a statement regarding it. Ajith is yet to address the death of his fan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 12:15 IST
Next Story

‘Mandal Messiah’, ‘Lohiaite’, ‘socialist’: Tributes for Sharad Yadav

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Why Shah Rukh Khan wants a free car every time he visits Delhi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close