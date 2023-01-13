Lokesh Kanagaraj on death of Ajith fan during Thunivu release celebration: ‘This is just cinema. Nothing more to it’

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has opened up about the death of Bharath Kumar, an Ajith fan, who died while celebrating the release of the star’s film Thunivu. The Vikram director, while addressing the media, said, “It would be good if fans realize their responsibilities and act accordingly. This is just cinema and there’s no need to lose your life for it. It is only for entertainment and they should watch films happily and go back home responsibly. I believe one needn’t risk life for the sake of celebrations.”

Bharath Kumar, a 19-year-old art college student, and a part-time food delivery agent, died while celebrating Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu release. The youngster was dancing on a slow-moving lorry outside the theatre when he lost his balance. Bharath sustained an injury on the spinal cord leading to his death.

ALSO READ | Thunivu review: Ajith stars in a decent heist film that is weighed down by generic tropes

There have been several incidents of hooliganism in the name of celebrations during the release of Thunivu and Varisu, which have become the norm over the years on the first-day-first-show of the film’s of top stars like Vijay, Ajith, and Rajinikanth. This holds true for Telugu cinema as well. Recently, the screening of Balakrishna’s latest film in the US was stopped midway as the exhibitor wanted to stop the ruckus in the theatre. Similarly, a theatre screen in Andhra Pradesh was set on fire during the screening of a Telugu film.

Though such incidents keep happening with every big release, seldom the actors condemn their fans’ actions and make a statement regarding it. Ajith is yet to address the death of his fan.