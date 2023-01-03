scorecardresearch
Lalit Pandit recalls how he and brother Jatin parted ways during Fanaa: ‘I was unhappy about it and I told him’

Lalit Pandit spoke about the time he parted ways with brother Jatin Pandit. The music composer duo's last album was 2006's Fanaa.

jatin lalit splitJatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit parted ways in 2006. (Photo: Express Archives)
Lalit Pandit recalls how he and brother Jatin parted ways during Fanaa: ‘I was unhappy about it and I told him’
Music composer duo Jatin-Lalit gave some of the most popular Hindi film albums of the 1990s including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Yes Boss, among many others but the brothers split in 2006. Fanaa, starring Aamir Khan and Kajol, was their last music album together. In a recent chat, Lalit opened up about how it was during that album that they decided to part ways.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Lalit said, “During Fanaa, we had split. Hum nahi karne vale the iske aage (We were not going to work together anymore). Aditya Chopra also knew. We told him.” He shared that it was “shocking” for the industry but he was proud of the fact that they ended their journey on top. “Fanaa was that year’s best music,” he said.

Talking about the reason behind their split, Lalit Pandit said that he felt that he was not in the loop anymore as he was the “captain” of the ship and was “unhappy” about the changes. “I could feel the energy change. I was captain of the team. I used to take everything forward myself. And I needed to know everything that was happening which changed so I was unhappy about it and I told him that this shouldn’t be happening,” he said. Lalit continued, “But anyway, he made his own decision and I decided that agar dil mein correct nahi lag raha hai toh fir music banana mushkil hai (If it is not feeling right, then it will be difficult to make music together). Just on simple principles, I just thought not to do it. A split is never good. It is bitter for everybody.”

Lalit was asked about working with Jatin again to which he said that he is happy with the way he has been working independently. “Frankly speaking, I’m happy with the way I have worked. I have done individual films. There’s a freedom I feel which I needed and I do feel that and I am enjoying the process of life that is happening with me. Every bit of it,” he said.

Earlier, when Jatin Pandit was asked about the same, he had told the publication, “If a person wishes to sit down and resolve things, that can happen. But if someone doesn’t have that intention of solving things…” His son, Raahul Pandit, had, however, said that he wishes for his uncle and father to patch things up.

