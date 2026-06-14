‘Your consent is not an EMI’: Kunickaa Sadanand on Rs 370 biryani row after backing Pranit

The controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More’s viral crowd-work clip continues to spark debate online, but actor Kunickaa Sadanand believes the conversation should move beyond memes and outrage. A day after publicly supporting More following his second apology, Kunickaa shared a video on social media arguing that the Rs 370 biryani row exposes a much deeper social issue about entitlement, consent and emotional guilt.

Addressing the controversy, Kunickaa said that while social media users have been making jokes and memes about the incident, she believes it reflects a much larger societal problem.

“People are making jokes and memes about the Rs.370 biryani debate on social media. But I think there is a very deep social issue behind this controversy. In our society, many people still think that if they pay for dinner, give a gift, sponsor a trip, then there is an obligation on the other person.”

She said that many women internalise this feeling even when no one explicitly pressures them.

The actor said, “And many girls start feeling guilty within themselves without any pressure. As if someone has written a debt on them. Or they don’t deserve it. Or they are not so good that somebody can do something.”

Kunickaa stressed that consent can never be treated as something that can be purchased.

“A person’s consent cannot be bought with Rs.370 biryani. A coffee, a gift, an expensive dinner, or even lakhs of expenses cannot be the price tag of another person’s autonomy, dignity, and choice,” she said.

370 rupaye ki biryani se shuru hui baat… lekin sawaal usse kahin bada hai. 🤔

Kya kindness ka matlab return karna hota hai? Ya sirf gratitude kaafi hai? pic.twitter.com/H7OQNvQ0cA — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) June 14, 2026

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‘Life is not a balance sheet’

The actor went on to discuss what she described as emotional accounting within families and relationships.

“Let’s talk about how society uses guilt. Not just in relationships, but everywhere. Parents say, we did so much for you. Relatives say, we helped you. Partners say, I sacrificed for you. I left my career. I took care of your house. I worked so hard for you. I got tired while working. I did so much to survive for the kids. And many times, this becomes emotional accounting more than love.”

Comparing relationships to a balance sheet, she said, “As if life is a balance sheet. Debit, credit, return, interest. And who bears the most burden? Women.”

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According to Kunickaa Sadanand, women often end up carrying that burden because they are taught from childhood to prioritise giving.

Kunickaa said, “Because they have been taught to be givers since childhood. Love is not a transaction. If you give someone a gift and expect something in return, it is not generosity.It is an investment. And if there is always an accounting going on in a relationship. I did so much. You did so much. Then maybe it is not a relationship. It has become a business contract.”

‘Your consent is not an EMI’

Kunickaa Sadanand also spoke about the lessons parents should be teaching their children.

The actor said, “So, what should we teach our daughters? Maybe it is time to give some new lessons to our daughters. Don’t teach them not to be grateful to someone. Instead, teach them that there is a difference between gratitude and obligation. Being thankful to someone and feeling indebted to someone are two different things.”

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She continued, “Teach them that if someone gives you a gift, there is no compulsion to return anything. Refusing is not rudeness. Saying no is not selfishness. And most importantly, your consent is not an EMI of someone’s generosity.”

She added that these lessons should not be limited to girls.

“We must also teach our sons. Not just our daughters, we have to teach our sons as well. That if you give someone a dinner, you have given one dinner. You have not bought any rights. If you give a gift, it can be an expression of love. It is not a certificate of ownership.”

Kunickaa’s support for Pranit More

Kunickaa Sadanand’s latest comments came a day after she publicly supported Pranit More following his second apology over the controversy.

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The comedian recently shared a video statement acknowledging his role in the incident and apologising for his conduct. In the video, More said, “I wanted to address this issue for a long time, but I couldn’t because my Instagram account was suspended. You must have seen the crowd-work video for which I have been receiving a lot of hate. And rightly so. I deserve this criticism because during that crowd interaction, I made multiple derogatory remarks. People laughed, and I got carried away. It was a lapse in judgment.It was a huge mistake. I could have stopped it from happening or taken a stand, but instead I gave it a platform where it was celebrated. To everyone who has been hurt because of my behaviour, I am sorry. I will fully cooperate with all legal proceedings. I just want to request that you give me another chance to work on myself and my content.”

Reacting to the apology, Kunickaa wrote, “Everyone makes mistakes, but not everyone has the courage to own it. @rj_pranit you are a good boy, with right values, but as I always said, roasting or crowd work can carry you away, especially as an entertainer when you see people reacting and laughing. I hope people forgive you, and I also hope they change their attitude towards women/girls. You were not the cause of a generational mindset; you were one of the many who inherited this mindset from generations of objectification. God bless you; I’m sure you will be back with brilliant content. Stay strong, stay mindful.”

What triggered the Rs 370 biryani controversy?

The row erupted after Pranit More uploaded a crowd-work clip from one of his stand-up shows featuring audience member Himanshu Jangra. In the now-viral video, the 23-year-old recounted a date where he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani and suggested that he was entitled to physical intimacy in return because of it. The comments drew sharp criticism online, with many questioning not only Jangra’s remarks but also More’s response, as the comedian laughed along during the exchange and later shared the clip on his social media platforms.

The fallout soon extended beyond social media. Jangra, who worked at Starvik Design, was terminated from his job after the clip went viral. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police registered a case against both More and Jangra for allegedly promoting obscene content and non-consensual conduct.