Kunal Kamra Surat show put off over threat of disruption

A Mumbai-based entertainment company was forced to cancel a show of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Saturday in Surat, after some people showed up at the venue and threatened to disrupt it. The show was scheduled at 9 pm at Shree Surti Modhvanik Wadi in Surat when around 7 pm some people came and told the organisers they would not allow the show to go on.

Advertising

When contacted, Mubin Tisekar, producer of the show and owner of The Entertainment Factory, which was bringing the first Kamra show to Surat, told The Indian Express that the people who threatened them even stopped the ticket-holding crowd from entering the show venue.

“Yesterday, when we were setting up equipment, some people came around 7 pm and began taking away our instruments and our sound system and said they would throw tomatoes and eggs at Kamra and would not allow him to perform,” Tisekar said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mahidharpura Police Inspector P A Arya claimed that the organisers had not taken police permission to host the show, “The programme was on Saturday and there was some problem between those setting up the sound system for the show organisers and some of local youths. The issue was later sorted out through mutual understanding,” Arya claimed, adding, “The organisers had booked the hall online and not taken police permission for the show.” He also claimed that “the standup comedian artist did not come.”