BTS’ Kim Taehyung speaks out after private conversation with Min Hee Jin is used as court evidence

BTS member Kim Taehyung has broken his silence after his private messages were submitted as court evidence in the ongoing HYBE and Min Hee Jin lawsuit, without his knowledge or consent.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readHyderabadFeb 20, 2026 02:25 PM IST
Kim Taehyung Kim Taehyung, days before one of the biggest comebacks of his career, found himself defending his right to a private conversation.
Make us preferred source on Google

BTS member Kim Taehyung has broken his silence after private KakaoTalk messages exchanged between him and former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin were submitted as court evidence, without his knowledge or consent.

In an Instagram Story posted on Friday, Taehyung wrote: “This is part of a private everyday conversation that I shared with empathy because they were my acquaintance. I have absolutely no intention of taking sides with either party. However, I feel extremely disturbed that this conversation was submitted as evidence without my consent.”

The statement came after South Korean news outlet Kyunghyang Shinmun reported on Friday that the court documents from the shareholder agreement lawsuit between HYBE and Min Hee Jin revealed that the KakaoTalk messages had been included as part of the proceedings. In those messages, Taehyung had responded to Min’s concerns about plagiarism within the industry, reportedly acknowledging that he too felt certain content looked similar, a private exchange that has now found its way into a very public legal record.

The dispute between HYBE and Min Hee Jin has been one of the most closely watched conflicts in the K-pop industry over the past two years. Min, the creative force behind NewJeans and former CEO of HYBE subsidiary ADOR, was dismissed from her role in August 2024 following a bitter falling out with the parent company. At the heart of the legal dispute was a shareholder agreement and a put option, Min’s right to sell her shares in ADOR back to HYBE at an agreed valuation.

HYBE attempted to terminate that agreement, claiming Min had breached her contract by allegedly trying to seize control of ADOR. Min countered that the accusations were retaliatory and that the collapse in trust was triggered by HYBE’s own actions, including the launch of an internal audit and a public push for her resignation.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra says she was ‘pushed into’ looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: ‘I didn’t want to leave’

On February 12, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in Min’s favour, dismissing HYBE’s claims and ordering the company to pay approximately 25.5 billion KRW, roughly 18 million USD, in stock proceeds under her put option. HYBE has since filed an appeal.

Story continues below this ad

Central to Min’s case was her allegation that ILLIT, a girl group under HYBE subsidiary BELIFT LAB, had plagiarised NewJeans’ creative direction. The court determined that Min Hee Jin’s suspicions regarding the plagiarism constituted a legitimate expression of opinion. It was in support of this argument that the KakaoTalk messages between her and Taehyung were introduced, with his remarks about the similarity being referenced in the court’s reasoning.

What makes the situation particularly sensitive is that Taehyung was never involved in the litigation. He is a BTS artist under HYBE, the very company on the opposing side of Min’s lawsuit, which places him in an uncomfortable position regardless of what his private messages said. His Instagram statement made it clear he had no intention of taking sides.

ARMYs raise questions about timing

The fan response to this latest development has been swift and protective. ARMYs across social media platforms have flooded Taehyung’s comments with messages of support, making clear they stand firmly behind him. But beyond the support, a growing number of fans have pointed to something that feels harder to dismiss, the timing. BTS’ highly anticipated comeback album Arirang is set for release on March 20, just weeks away, marking the group’s first full project in over three years. For many fans, the fact that Taehyung’s private messages surfaced in public court reporting right at the peak of comeback anticipation, does not feel like coincidence. Whether that concern holds any weight remains unproven, but it reflects a broader unease: that a member who had no role in this dispute, and no say in how his words were used, now finds himself at the centre of a controversy not of his making, at the worst possible time.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
assi review 1600
Priyanka Chopra says she was 'pushed into' looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: 'I didn't want to leave'
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Salman Khan 'displeased' over hospital's health update on Salim Khan; Aamir Khan visits veteran screenwriter
Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir han
Toxic teaser: Yash-starrer goes all out with violent, gory visuals
Toxic Movie Teaser Launch
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India signs Pax Silica Agreement
India signs Pax Silica, joins US-led initiative on AI, critical minerals
File Photo of a resident crossing the police barricades.
Govt to remove 3 slums near PM Modi’s house, asks residents to leave by March 6
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Priyanka Chopra says she was 'pushed into' looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: 'I didn't want to leave'
Vande Bharat food safety
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Pax Silica
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
Anurag Kashyap opens up about feeling stressed due to work
‘I went to rehab, to fix myself’: Anurag Kashyap reveals how prolonged stress due to failing work projects led to a heart attack; why this is a warning for every professional
Adaption Labs
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
Google Chrome gets split view, built-in PDF editing and 'Save to Google Drive' option for downloads
Google Chrome introduces productivity tools including Split View and built-in PDF editing.
‘I went to rehab, to fix myself’: Anurag Kashyap reveals how prolonged stress due to failing work projects led to a heart attack; why this is a warning for every professional
Anurag Kashyap opens up about feeling stressed due to work
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement