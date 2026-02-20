BTS’ Kim Taehyung speaks out after private conversation with Min Hee Jin is used as court evidence

Kim Taehyung, days before one of the biggest comebacks of his career, found himself defending his right to a private conversation.

BTS member Kim Taehyung has broken his silence after private KakaoTalk messages exchanged between him and former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin were submitted as court evidence, without his knowledge or consent.

In an Instagram Story posted on Friday, Taehyung wrote: “This is part of a private everyday conversation that I shared with empathy because they were my acquaintance. I have absolutely no intention of taking sides with either party. However, I feel extremely disturbed that this conversation was submitted as evidence without my consent.”

The statement came after South Korean news outlet Kyunghyang Shinmun reported on Friday that the court documents from the shareholder agreement lawsuit between HYBE and Min Hee Jin revealed that the KakaoTalk messages had been included as part of the proceedings. In those messages, Taehyung had responded to Min’s concerns about plagiarism within the industry, reportedly acknowledging that he too felt certain content looked similar, a private exchange that has now found its way into a very public legal record.