Squid Game star Wi Ha-joon on KGF: ‘Incredibly flashy, incredibly large scale, incredibly fun’

Wi Ha-joon has named KGF as a film that left an impression on him, describing it as fierce.

Wi Ha-joon is used to scale. He spent two seasons on Squid Game, one of the most watched shows in Netflix history, playing a character whose menace was largely delivered through silence and stillness. He knows what it looks like when a production throws everything at the screen.

So when he described the KGF series in an interaction with India Today this month, the words carried some weight. “It’s incredibly flashy, incredibly large scale, incredibly fun,” he said.

Three words, said three times, each one landing a little harder than the last. From someone who has been on sets that operate at the top of the global content industry, that is not a throwaway compliment.