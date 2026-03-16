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Squid Game star Wi Ha-joon on KGF: ‘Incredibly flashy, incredibly large scale, incredibly fun’
South Korean actor Wi Ha-Joon did not hold back on one of Indian cinema's biggest action franchise, KGF.
Wi Ha-joon is used to scale. He spent two seasons on Squid Game, one of the most watched shows in Netflix history, playing a character whose menace was largely delivered through silence and stillness. He knows what it looks like when a production throws everything at the screen.
So when he described the KGF series in an interaction with India Today this month, the words carried some weight. “It’s incredibly flashy, incredibly large scale, incredibly fun,” he said.
Three words, said three times, each one landing a little harder than the last. From someone who has been on sets that operate at the top of the global content industry, that is not a throwaway compliment.
He went further. “I saw this Indian film, KGF, which is a fierce film, really hunts down villains,” he said, adding, “So hopefully if I get an offer, I would be looking forward to a script that is as fierce and intense as this.”
Wi Ha-joon was promoting Siren’s Kiss, the Amazon Prime Video and tvN thriller, in which he plays Cha Woo-seok, an insurance investigator who becomes entangled with a woman suspected of being connected to a series of suspicious deaths. The series began streaming on March 2 and has since built a strong following across Asia.
There is a logic to the match he is describing. His most recognised work, Detective Jang in Squid Game, was built entirely on a relentless, quietly furious pursuit of the truth. The character hunted. The KGF series, by his own description, is a film that hunts down villains. The overlap is not difficult to see.
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The KGF series, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash as the gold mine kingpin Rocky, became one of the most globally visible Indian film franchises of recent years. KGF Chapter 2 became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide and the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2022, releasing across five languages simultaneously. Its visual grammar, all shadow and firelight and operatic slow motion, is a deliberate and sustained aesthetic choice that either pulls you in completely or leaves you cold. Wi Ha-joon, it appears, is firmly in the first camp.
His reaction also points to something that the Indian film industry has been watching closely: whether the cultural momentum that took films like RRR and Baahubali to international audiences has translated into genuine viewership among Asian peers who are not part of the South Asian diaspora. A Korean actor of Wi Ha-joon’s stature saying he found KGF “incredibly fun” and would consider working in something like it is a small but notable data point in that conversation.
KGF Chapter 3 is currently in development, with director Prashanth Neel having confirmed the script is ready. The film is being planned as the conclusion to the franchise, with the makers describing ambitions to build a larger cinematic universe going forward.
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