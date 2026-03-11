Shockwaves as ENHYPEN’s Heeseung quits group for solo career, petition to bring him back gets 200,000 signatures within hours

BELIFT LAB, a subsidiary of HYBE, made the announcement on Tuesday that ENHYPEN founding member and leader Heeseung is parting ways with the group and will debut as a solo artist. The 24-year-old will remain under the label as he prepares a solo album. ENHYPEN will continue official activities as a group of six members going forward. The remaining lineup consists of Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki.

In its statement, BELIFT LAB cited Heeseung’s “distinct musical vision” as the reason behind the split, saying the decision came after extensive internal discussions. “Although it is difficult to explain every detail in a short statement, we want to emphasize that this decision was made after a long period of deliberation,” the company said, adding that the move was made with the future of both ENHYPEN and Heeseung in mind.

Following the announcement, Heeseung addressed fans directly in a letter posted to Weverse. He said the memories from his six years with the group “will remain some of the most shining and unforgettable moments of my life.” He explained that he shared the work he had been creating with the company, and after lengthy discussions, made the decision in line with the direction that was agreed upon, hoping to return to fans in a better way. He closed by saying he was working hard on an album and would move forward carrying the love from fans, known as ENGENE, with him.

Fans from multiple K-pop communities expressed shock and sadness, with some describing it as worse than a full disbandment. One user wrote that for those who don’t understand the weight of it, his leaving ENHYPEN is equivalent to Jungkook leaving BTS.

The departure has also reignited a wider debate in K-pop about whether group activities and solo ambitions can truly coexist. Many fans pointed to the example of TXT’s Yeonjun, who debuted as a solo artist while remaining in his group, questioning why the same arrangement was not possible for Heeseung.

The announcement comes less than two months after the group released their seventh EP, “The Sin: Vanish,” in January, with lead single “Knife.” The group had also wrapped up their Walk the Line world tour in late 2025, which included a Coachella debut.

Heeseung debuted with ENHYPEN in November 2020 after appearing on the survival audition programme I-LAND, a joint project between HYBE and CJ ENM. The group launched its career with the release of “Border: Day One” and built a wide international fanbase through subsequent releases and global tours. His departure marks the first lineup change for the group since its debut.

No specific plans for upcoming releases or tour activity were announced alongside Tuesday’s update, though member Sunghoon had told Teen Vogue in February that the group was preparing for an upcoming tour and other activities ahead.