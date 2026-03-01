Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rosé becomes the first K-Pop artiste to win a BRIT award
BLACKPINK member Rosé has become the first K-pop artiste to win a BRIT award, taking home the International Song of the Year trophy for 'APT', her collaboration with Bruno Mars.
BLACKPINK member Rosé won International Song of the Year at the 46th BRIT Awards held at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Saturday, becoming the first K-pop artiste to win at the awards show. She took home the award for “APT.,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars.
K-pop acts had been nominated at the BRITs before but had never won. BTS received nominations for International Group of the Year in 2021 and 2022, followed by BLACKPINK in 2023. In 2024, Korean DJ Peggy Gou was shortlisted for International Song of the Year but did not win. Rosé is the first to take home a trophy.
“APT.” was released in October 2024 and built one of the most consistent chart runs of any K-pop song in Western markets. It spent 45 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, the longest by a K-pop track, peaking at No. 3. It won Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV VMAs, received Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and topped the IFPI Global Singles Chart, making Rosé the first K-pop artiste and first artiste from outside North America and Europe to reach that position.
Also Read: Min Hee-jin offers to walk away from $17.8 million payout if HYBE drops all lawsuits against NewJeans
The song takes its name from a Korean party game and was part of Rosé’s debut solo album Rosie. The official BRIT Awards described it as the “record-breaking and best-selling global single of 2025.”
The night produced several other firsts. The BRITs were held outside London for the first time, with Co-op Live in Manchester hosting the ceremony. Rosalía became the first Spanish-language artiste to win International Artist of the Year, ahead of Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and Lady Gaga. PinkPantheress became the youngest recipient and first woman to win Producer of the Year, at age 24. Olivia Dean was the night’s biggest winner, taking album of the year, artist of the year, pop act, and sharing song of the year with Sam Fender for “Rein Me In.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05