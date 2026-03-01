Rosé becomes the first K-Pop artiste to win a BRIT award

BLACKPINK member Rosé won International Song of the Year at the 46th BRIT Awards held at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Saturday, becoming the first K-pop artiste to win at the awards show. She took home the award for “APT.,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars.

K-pop acts had been nominated at the BRITs before but had never won. BTS received nominations for International Group of the Year in 2021 and 2022, followed by BLACKPINK in 2023. In 2024, Korean DJ Peggy Gou was shortlisted for International Song of the Year but did not win. Rosé is the first to take home a trophy.