Perfect Crown row explained: Why IU, Byeon Woo-seok’s hit K-drama face suspension

It had all the ingredients for a successful Korean drama. Perfect Crown, starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok, aired on MBC in the first half of 2026 and drew some of the strongest ratings a Korean drama has seen this year. Its final episode, which aired on May 16, recorded a nationwide rating of 13.8 percent, marking a series high. Fans were invested, the cast was celebrated, and the show had clearly connected with a large audience.

Then the controversy arrived, and it had nothing to do with the performances or the storyline. It had to do with a crown and a chant, and what both of those things meant to Korean viewers who knew their history.

Within days of the backlash erupting, the director had issued a public apology, a pop-up store tied to the drama had been cut short, the script book publisher was revising disputed terminology, and the production was facing the possibility of having to return the government funding it had already received. For a show that had just finished on a ratings high, it was a remarkably swift and serious unravelling.

What went wrong with Perfect Crown?

Perfect Crown is set in a fictional version of present-day South Korea where a constitutional monarchy still exists and the Joseon royal family never dissolved. Byeon Woo-seok plays Grand Prince I-an, who ascends the throne in the course of the story, while IU stars alongside him. The premise required the production to build an entire royal world from scratch, filling it with costumes, rituals, and ceremonial language. The choices they made in doing so became the problem.

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The backlash focused on two specific moments from the coronation sequence, both of which carried historical weight that a significant portion of the audience immediately recognised.

The first was the headgear. Byeon Woo-seok’s character was shown wearing a guryu myeonryugwan during his coronation, a form of royal headgear which critics noted was historically associated with subordinate kings within the traditional East Asian tributary order. Sovereign rulers such as Chinese emperors were typically represented with a sibi myeonryugwan featuring 12 strands of jade beads, while the nine-stranded guryu version was associated with kings of tributary states acknowledging imperial authority. The king of a fictional independent Korea, in other words, was crowned wearing the headgear historically worn by rulers who answered to a higher power

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The second was a chant. During the coronation, court officials proclaimed “Cheonse,” meaning “Long live for a thousand years,” a phrase historically linked to vassal states, rather than “Manse,” meaning “Long live for ten thousand years,” which has traditionally been used to signify an independent sovereign ruler

Why this struck such a nerve

This is not a matter of pedantic historical correction. Viewers argued that although the story is set in a fictional 21st-century Korea, the production overlooked how modern audiences might interpret its depiction of Joseon court traditions linked to the East Asian tributary system. For many viewers, these ceremonial elements recalled a historical hierarchy in which Korea appeared subordinate, rather than reinforcing an image of a fully sovereign and independent nation.

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Korea’s relationship with imperial China is not a subject Koreans take lightly, particularly when it comes to questions of sovereignty and how the country has been historically represented. Put that into a primetime drama with a massive domestic audience and an international streaming reach, and the response was always going to be strong.

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What the director said

Director Park Jun-hwa issued a public apology after the backlash escalated. In a statement posted on the production’s official website, the creators said, “We sincerely bow our heads in apology to the many viewers who have supported the drama with affection for the concerns caused by issues surrounding the worldbuilding and historical accuracy.”

He further added, “Without any room for excuses, I, representing the production team, bear the greatest responsibility. I apologize to all viewers. Personally, I feel sorry for the actors who have worked hard to create this drama, as I caused them hardship rather than rewarding their efforts. I offer my deepest apologies.”

The petition that changed everything

A public petition demanding that MBC pull Perfect Crown off air and remove it from all streaming and video-on-demand platforms has crossed the 50,000-signature mark, the number required under South Korean law for the matter to be taken up by the National Assembly.

Filed on the Assembly’s online petition platform, the petition had collected 52,344 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

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The petition accuses Perfect Crown of drawing heavily on Chinese-style costumes, ceremonial language, and court etiquette, and argues that in doing so, the drama reinforces historical narratives associated with China’s Northeast Project, a state-funded academic programme that has long been criticised for appropriating Korean history and culture. Beyond calling for the drama to be taken off air, the petitioner is asking for all related content to be scrubbed from domestic and international platforms. The petition also pushes for systemic change, urging authorities to put in place permanent measures that would prevent similar productions from being broadcast or distributed in the future.

Under National Assembly rules, any petition posted on the official platform that gathers more than 50,000 signatures within 30 days is accepted as a formal public consent petition and referred to a standing committee under the relevant provisions of the National Assembly Act and the Assembly’s petition review rules.