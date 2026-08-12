K-Drama My Bias, My Boss is scoring record ratings: compelling chemistry, a love triangle

K-dramas have found a massive audience worldwide, and every new show that manages to connect with viewers and quickly become a talking point online. The latest name to join the list is tvN’s new drama My Bias, My Boss, which is steadily gaining attention among K-drama fans.

K-dramas lovers have found a new addition to their watchlist as tvN’s new drama My Bias, My Boss is gaining attention. It’s characters navigate complicated feelings, workplace equations and the blurred line between admiration and romance is getting love.

The show has also received a boost in viewership. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of My Bias, My Boss recorded an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent, marking its highest rating yet for a Tuesday.

The love triangle is becoming the biggest talking point

One of the reasons My Bias, My Boss is generating buzz is its evolving love triangle. As the story progresses, the romantic equations between the central characters are becoming increasingly complicated, giving viewers plenty to speculate about.

Rather than making the romance straightforward, the drama builds tension through changing emotions and unexpected interactions. The growing uncertainty over who will end up with whom has made the latest episodes particularly engaging.

What makes ‘My Bias, My Boss’ special?

The series combines familiar K-drama ingredients with a setup that gives its characters plenty of room for emotional conflict. The workplace setting adds another dimension to the romance, while the idea of having feelings for someone who also occupies an important position in your professional life creates opportunities for both humour and drama.

A still from My Bias, My Boss. A still from My Bias, My Boss.

The show’s appeal also lies in its character-driven storytelling. Instead of depending entirely on romantic moments, it allows relationships to develop gradually, making the chemistry between the characters feel more significant as the story progresses.

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Ratings show growing audience interest

The latest ratings suggest that My Bias, My Boss is steadily finding its audience. tvN’s new drama My Bias, My Boss is gaining momentum with every episode. According to Nielsen Korea, its third episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent, marking a 0.8 percentage-point increase from the previous episode’s 3.1 percent.

The drama continued its strong performance with its fourth episode, which scored an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent, marking its highest rating yet for a Tuesday. The steady ratings have added to the buzz around the new K-drama as viewers become increasingly invested in its storyline and characters.

What is the series all about?

tvN’s My Bias, My Boss follows Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), a devoted fan of D.N.X idol Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), whom she has supported for years. She joins fashion startup Apello hoping to get closer to her longtime bias, only to find herself unexpectedly drawn into the world of her boss, Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

A still from My Bias, My Boss. A still from My Bias, My Boss.

As Da Reum spends more time with Ha Gi, the professional relationship slowly develops into something more complicated. At the same time, Lee Chan begins showing special attention to Da Reum after discovering that she has been his longtime fan. This leaves her caught between the idol she has admired for years and the boss who is gradually winning her heart.

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The drama also features Yoon Choi (Yuna), whose presence adds another layer to the complicated romantic equation. Meanwhile, Da Reum’s best friends Park Mi Mi (Gong Jiho) and Lee Seul Ah (Kim Ah Young) provide support and comic moments as she tries to navigate her confusing feelings.

A still from My Bias, My Boss. A still from My Bias, My Boss.

Why viewers are hooked?

What makes My Bias, My Boss particularly engaging is its relatable fangirl premise combined with a classic K-drama love triangle. Da Reum’s journey from being a devoted fan to confronting real-life romantic feelings creates plenty of humorous, heartwarming and awkward moments, while the contrasting chemistry between Kim Hye Joon, Kang Hoon and Cha Woo Min keeps viewers guessing about who will ultimately become Da Reum’s true “bias.”