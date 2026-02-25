Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Min Hee-jin offers to walk away from $17.8 million payout if HYBE drops all lawsuits against NewJeans
Two years of legal battles, a court victory, and $17.8 million awarded, and Min Hee-jin says none of it matters more than seeing all five NewJeans members back on stage together.
Min Hee-jin, the creative force behind NewJeans and current head of her own label Ooak Records, held a press conference in central Seoul on Wednesday offering to give up the 25.5 billion won ($17.8 million USD) she won in court, on one condition: that HYBE drops every lawsuit currently in play, including those against the NewJeans members.
“I propose to HYBE that, in exchange for giving up the 25.5 billion won, they halt all ongoing lawsuits to date, including those involving the NewJeans members and everyone else caught up in this case,” she said.
The offer came less than two weeks after the Seoul Central District Court ruled in her favour on February 12, ordering HYBE to pay her the sum as part of a put option dispute stemming from her shareholder agreement with the company. The court dismissed HYBE’s lawsuit seeking to confirm the termination of its shareholders’ agreement with Min and ruled that her actions did not constitute a serious enough breach of contract to justify termination.
Rather than collect the money, Min said she had decided to exchange it for something she values more. “There is a value I desire more than a large sum of money,” she said, describing the amount as “one you may never encounter in a lifetime.”
She was direct about her reason. “I cannot watch someone standing on stage while others stand in court,” she said. “The situation is painful for both the members and fans.”
The proposal covers not just herself but also an end to all lawsuits and complaints against NewJeans members, external partners, former ADOR employees, and even the fandom.
The legal landscape surrounding NewJeans has grown increasingly complicated. A court ruled last October that the exclusive contract between NewJeans and ADOR is valid. Two months later, ADOR filed a lawsuit against Danielle, her family, and Min, seeking around 43.1 billion won in combined compensation. ADOR terminated its contract with Danielle while accepting the return of the four other members.
Min’s reference to “all five” being able to reunite was widely read as a direct push for HYBE to resolve Danielle’s situation and bring the group back together. “Please create an environment where all five can gather freely and pursue their dreams. Opening the path for artists to shine again is what adults should do,” she said.
She also addressed her own next chapter. “I will shed the label of former ADOR CEO and focus on nurturing new K-pop artists and presenting creative visions,” she said, adding: “From now on, I hope there will be no more wasteful press conferences.”
The conflict between Min and HYBE stretches back to April 2024, when HYBE launched an internal audit alleging she had plotted to take control of ADOR. She was dismissed as CEO in August of that year. Three months later, she notified HYBE of her intent to exercise her put option, which HYBE rejected, arguing her shareholder contract had already been terminated. The court disagreed.
HYBE has since appealed the decision. The same court accepted the company’s request on Wednesday to stay execution of the put option payment pending an appellate ruling. As for HYBE’s response to the offer, the company said it had no specific position on the matter.
