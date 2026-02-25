Min Hee-jin offers to walk away from $17.8 million payout if HYBE drops all lawsuits against NewJeans

Min Hee-jin was the creative director who built NewJeans from the ground up during her time at HYBE subsidiary ADOR

Min Hee-jin, the creative force behind NewJeans and current head of her own label Ooak Records, held a press conference in central Seoul on Wednesday offering to give up the 25.5 billion won ($17.8 million USD) she won in court, on one condition: that HYBE drops every lawsuit currently in play, including those against the NewJeans members.

“I propose to HYBE that, in exchange for giving up the 25.5 billion won, they halt all ongoing lawsuits to date, including those involving the NewJeans members and everyone else caught up in this case,” she said.

The offer came less than two weeks after the Seoul Central District Court ruled in her favour on February 12, ordering HYBE to pay her the sum as part of a put option dispute stemming from her shareholder agreement with the company. The court dismissed HYBE’s lawsuit seeking to confirm the termination of its shareholders’ agreement with Min and ruled that her actions did not constitute a serious enough breach of contract to justify termination.