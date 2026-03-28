Who was Korean actor Lee Sang Bo, found dead at his residence? Substance abuse allegations that derailed his career

South Korean actor Lee Sang Bo was found dead at his residence in Pyeongtaek City on Thursday, shocking the entire South Korean entertainment industry, as per Soompi. Lee was 45 years old. He was known for his roles in Private Lives, The Elegant Empire, and Rugal.

As per The Chosun Daily, the Gyeonggi Pyeongtaek Police Station shared that around 12:40 pm on Thursday, the actor’s family discovered him deceased at his home and reported it to the police. The police also confirmed that no signs of criminal activity were found. However, they are still investigating the specific circumstances of his death.

After his death was confirmed, the actor’s agency, Korea Management Group, released an official statement that read, “We kindly ask for your understanding that the cause of death cannot be disclosed at the request of the bereaved family,” and added, “We respectfully decline interviews and visits to protect the bereaved family, so we ask for your cooperation.”