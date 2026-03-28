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Who was Korean actor Lee Sang Bo, found dead at his residence? Substance abuse allegations that derailed his career
Lee Sang Bo was 45 years old. The police is investigating the cause of his death.
South Korean actor Lee Sang Bo was found dead at his residence in Pyeongtaek City on Thursday, shocking the entire South Korean entertainment industry, as per Soompi. Lee was 45 years old. He was known for his roles in Private Lives, The Elegant Empire, and Rugal.
As per The Chosun Daily, the Gyeonggi Pyeongtaek Police Station shared that around 12:40 pm on Thursday, the actor’s family discovered him deceased at his home and reported it to the police. The police also confirmed that no signs of criminal activity were found. However, they are still investigating the specific circumstances of his death.
After his death was confirmed, the actor’s agency, Korea Management Group, released an official statement that read, “We kindly ask for your understanding that the cause of death cannot be disclosed at the request of the bereaved family,” and added, “We respectfully decline interviews and visits to protect the bereaved family, so we ask for your cooperation.”
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Who was Lee Sang Bo and what was the drug case?
Lee debuted in 2006 with the drama Invisible Man Choi Jang-soo. He slowly made a name in the Korean entertainment industry and starred in several television dramas such as Bad Love, Private Lives, and more. His biggest role came with Miss Monte-Cristo (2021), which gained him widespread recognition.
Lately, Lee had been trying to revive his career, but it got derailed following the September 2022 drug controversy. He had faced allegations of drug use, but it later turned out to be antidepressant medication that the actor was taking. Though no charges were levelled against him, this misunderstanding hurt his career.
It was reported that immediately after his arrest, a hospital test showed a ‘negative’ result for drugs. However, the website states that the police said at the time that a preliminary drug test at Lee’s home showed a ‘positive’ result for morphine.
Lee had addressed the allegations on Instagram. Defending himself, he had written, “When I came to my senses, I found myself being called a ‘drug actor,’” and added, “I never used drugs. The stigma of being labeled a ‘drug actor’ is a mark that is extremely hard to bear, not just as an actor but as a human being.”
In 2023, putting the controversy behind him, Lee made a comeback with the daily drama Graceful Empire. At the comeback production presentation, he spoke about returning after the controversy and said, “Thinking back, the incident had not yet passed one year,” and added, “It’s true that I struggled a lot as a person before being an actor.”
DISCLAIMER: This article discusses the passing of actor Lee Sang Bo and touches upon sensitive themes of mental health struggles, antidepressant use, and the profound emotional impact of public allegations. While the circumstances remain under investigation, we encourage readers to prioritize their emotional well-being and seek professional support if affected by these topics.
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