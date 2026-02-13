Korean actor Jung Eun-woo, who died suddenly at 40, laid to rest, said ‘lies and scammers’ in the world in last message

Jung Eun-woo’s final Instagram post, shared just a day before his death, is now under scrutiny, with fans revisiting its cryptic message and imagery in the wake of the actor’s sudden passing.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 03:50 PM IST
Jung Eun-wooJung Eun-woo passes away at 40. (Photo: Instagram/Kim Yoon-seo)
Make us preferred source on Google

South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo, best known for his roles in Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Bride of the Sun, passed away on February 11, 2026, at the age of 40. According to South Korean news portal The Chosun Daily, his funeral was held on Friday.

Who was Jung Eun-woo?

Born Jung Dong-jin in 1986, the actor was initially a basketball player at Incheon Songdo Middle School and Songdo High School before shifting career paths due to injuries.

He began his acting career in 2006 with the KBS youth drama Sharp 3. Over nearly two decades, he built a steady presence in the industry, appearing in popular dramas such as Bride of the Sun, One Well-Raised Daughter, My Only One, and Welcome to Waikiki 2.

Though he was often cast in supporting roles, his performances were recognised for their emotional depth and authenticity, with Welcome to Waikiki 2 helping him connect with a wider international audience.

Jung Eun-woo’s last Instagram post draws scrutiny

In the days before his passing, Jung shared a series of social media posts that have since drawn renewed scrutiny.

Just a day prior to his death, he uploaded images of late Hong Kong star Leslie Cheung, British singer Amy Winehouse, and himself, with the caption, “Missing jealous sorry… PIR.BG.”

The post quickly circulated online, with many fans reading it as a possible farewell – particularly as both Cheung and Winehouse died young. Some also speculated that “PIR.BG,” when reversed, could read as “GB.RIP.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eun Woo Jung (@eun_woo109)

 

Story continues below this ad

Earlier, he had posted an image of a red moon accompanied by the caption, “Red moon. Whether it’s hanging there or suspended, it’s going to fall anyway…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eun Woo Jung (@eun_woo109)

ALSO READ: O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance

Message sent to a close acquaintance

According to The Chosun Daily, a message Jung sent to a close acquaintance has also surfaced. In it, he wrote, “There are so many liars and scammers in the world. I was a fool in the broadcasting industry. I tried to find comfort from people who approached me after being hurt by others. It’s truly disgusting. Why do people live like that?”

He added, “Still, I try to believe. Hold on. The phrase ‘cheer up’ turned out to be a lie. Enduring is ultimately winning. Endure with your own strength. Trying to endure with others’ help for four years, getting hit from the front, back, and sides, I realized it’s not something one can do. Men truly have no loyalty. Those I called brothers for over 10 years…”

Celebs react to his death

Actor Kim Yoon-seo was among the first from the industry to mourn his loss. Sharing photos on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 김윤서 Yoonseo Kim (@yoonseo_0328)

She wrote, “I’m sorry. I couldn’t say a proper goodbye. My heart has collapsed all day. But thinking of the time you endured, I can’t cry freely. You’ve worked hard. I’ll pray for you. Farewell, my friend. Jung Eun-woo.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
O Romeo movie review
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims Rs 2.5 crore paid in cheque bounce case; Govind Namdev says Bollywood doesn't support in 'tough times'
Rajpal Yadav
Hrithik Roshan dismisses Ranveer's claim that Farhan approached him for Don 3
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, says he is not part of Ranveer Singh, farhan Akhtar feud.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN’s election script
Mallikarjun Kharge motion of thanks
Kharge flags expunction of ‘large portions’ of speech during Motion of Thanks, seeks restoration
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
Bhavitha Mandava British Vogue
'In India, colourism is so deep-rooted': Bhavitha Mandava makes history as second Indian woman on British Vogue cover
Indian industry and tech leaders will also make an appearance at the AI summit.
India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi
Indian industry and tech leaders will also make an appearance at the AI summit.
Apple's iOS 26.3 adds stylish lock screen wallpapers and a new transfer to Android option
Apple has introduced a new feature that is referred to as Limit Precise Location. This setting allows an iPhone to share its location with cellular networks.(Image: Reuters)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
'In India, colourism is so deep-rooted': Bhavitha Mandava makes history as second Indian woman on British Vogue cover
Bhavitha Mandava British Vogue
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement