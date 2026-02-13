Korean actor Jung Eun-woo, who died suddenly at 40, laid to rest, said ‘lies and scammers’ in the world in last message

South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo, best known for his roles in Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Bride of the Sun, passed away on February 11, 2026, at the age of 40. According to South Korean news portal The Chosun Daily, his funeral was held on Friday.

Who was Jung Eun-woo?

Born Jung Dong-jin in 1986, the actor was initially a basketball player at Incheon Songdo Middle School and Songdo High School before shifting career paths due to injuries.

He began his acting career in 2006 with the KBS youth drama Sharp 3. Over nearly two decades, he built a steady presence in the industry, appearing in popular dramas such as Bride of the Sun, One Well-Raised Daughter, My Only One, and Welcome to Waikiki 2.