Korean actor Jung Eun-woo, who died suddenly at 40, laid to rest, said ‘lies and scammers’ in the world in last message
Jung Eun-woo’s final Instagram post, shared just a day before his death, is now under scrutiny, with fans revisiting its cryptic message and imagery in the wake of the actor’s sudden passing.
South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo, best known for his roles in Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Bride of the Sun, passed away on February 11, 2026, at the age of 40. According to South Korean news portal The Chosun Daily, his funeral was held on Friday.
Who was Jung Eun-woo?
Born Jung Dong-jin in 1986, the actor was initially a basketball player at Incheon Songdo Middle School and Songdo High School before shifting career paths due to injuries.
He began his acting career in 2006 with the KBS youth drama Sharp 3. Over nearly two decades, he built a steady presence in the industry, appearing in popular dramas such as Bride of the Sun, One Well-Raised Daughter, My Only One, and Welcome to Waikiki 2.
Though he was often cast in supporting roles, his performances were recognised for their emotional depth and authenticity, with Welcome to Waikiki 2 helping him connect with a wider international audience.
Jung Eun-woo’s last Instagram post draws scrutiny
In the days before his passing, Jung shared a series of social media posts that have since drawn renewed scrutiny.
Just a day prior to his death, he uploaded images of late Hong Kong star Leslie Cheung, British singer Amy Winehouse, and himself, with the caption, “Missing jealous sorry… PIR.BG.”
The post quickly circulated online, with many fans reading it as a possible farewell – particularly as both Cheung and Winehouse died young. Some also speculated that “PIR.BG,” when reversed, could read as “GB.RIP.”
Earlier, he had posted an image of a red moon accompanied by the caption, “Red moon. Whether it’s hanging there or suspended, it’s going to fall anyway…”
Message sent to a close acquaintance
According to The Chosun Daily, a message Jung sent to a close acquaintance has also surfaced. In it, he wrote, “There are so many liars and scammers in the world. I was a fool in the broadcasting industry. I tried to find comfort from people who approached me after being hurt by others. It’s truly disgusting. Why do people live like that?”
He added, “Still, I try to believe. Hold on. The phrase ‘cheer up’ turned out to be a lie. Enduring is ultimately winning. Endure with your own strength. Trying to endure with others’ help for four years, getting hit from the front, back, and sides, I realized it’s not something one can do. Men truly have no loyalty. Those I called brothers for over 10 years…”
Celebs react to his death
Actor Kim Yoon-seo was among the first from the industry to mourn his loss. Sharing photos on Instagram.
She wrote, “I’m sorry. I couldn’t say a proper goodbye. My heart has collapsed all day. But thinking of the time you endured, I can’t cry freely. You’ve worked hard. I’ll pray for you. Farewell, my friend. Jung Eun-woo.”
