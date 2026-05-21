Police probe finds Kim Soo-hyun was falsely accused of dating Kim Sae-ron as a minor

The controversy involving Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo-hyun, late actress Kim Sae-ron and controversial YouTube channel HoverLab has taken a major turn. South Korean prosecutors have reportedly sought an arrest warrant against HoverLab chief Kim Se-ui after a police investigation found that key evidence used against Kim Soo-hyun was allegedly fake and manipulated using AI technology.

The controversy began after Kim Sae-ron died in February 2025. Soon after her death, HoverLab and lawyers linked to her family claimed that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with her since she was 15 years old. The allegations quickly exploded across South Korea and severely affected Kim Soo-hyun’s image and career.

Kim Soo-hyun, who became globally popular after Queen of Tears, consistently denied the allegations. Kim Soo-hyun and his representatives consistently said that he and Kim Sae-ron only dated briefly between 2019 and 2020, when she was already legally an adult.

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Police investigation claims evidence was AI-generated

Now, after months of investigation, police reportedly concluded that some of the biggest pieces of evidence shown by HoverLab were fabricated.

One of the most controversial pieces of evidence was an audio recording played during a HoverLab press conference in May 2025. The recording allegedly featured Kim Sae-ron saying she dated Kim Soo-hyun while she was still in middle school. However, police documents cited by Korean media now state that the audio file was fake and created using AI voice-cloning technology.

“The suspect held a press conference on May 7 last year and played an audio file of the deceased’s voice, which was fake and made by AI. He then falsely claimed the deceased had been dating the accused since she was middle school and they had their first sexual encounter during her second year of middle school, during winter break,” The Korea Times quoted from the arrest warrant.

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“The suspect distributed false information with the intent to slander the victim, despite being well aware that actor Kim had never dated the deceased while she was a minor,” the document further said.

Police also reportedly found issues with KakaoTalk messages that had earlier been presented as proof of a relationship between the two actors. According to reports, investigators believe the original chats belonged to Kim Sae-ron and another unidentified person, and were later edited to replace the person’s name with Kim Soo-hyun’s.

Kim Sae-ron family’s lawyer also booked

The investigation has now expanded further. Prosecutors are pursuing Kim Se-ui not only for defamation but also under laws related to the illegal distribution of private material and threats involving sensitive content.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing Kim Sae-ron’s family has also been booked as a suspected accomplice. Police suspect the lawyer helped spread the manipulated materials publicly.

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HoverLab chief refuses to back down

Kim Se-ui, however, has denied wrongdoing. During a recent livestream, he claimed the arrest warrant was an attempt to silence him.

A judge at the Seoul Central District Court is expected to review the arrest warrant on May 26, 2026, and decide whether Kim Se-ui will be formally arrested as the investigation continues.

How the scandal affected Kim Soo-hyun’s career

Before the controversy, Kim Soo-hyun was considered one of South Korea’s biggest stars and highest-paid actors. But after the allegations went viral, he lost endorsement deals and acting projects. Last year, the actor even held an emotional press conference where he denied the accusations and broke down in tears.

According to reports, authorities also stated that HoverLab’s repeated broadcasts caused serious damage to Kim Soo-hyun’s personal and professional life. Police revealed that the actor is currently receiving psychiatric treatment because of the emotional trauma caused by the controversy.

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Disclaimer: This report details legal developments regarding fabricated digital media and public allegations that have not been independently verified. The article also touches upon severe emotional trauma and ongoing psychiatric treatment, which is informational and not a substitute for professional medical or mental health advice. If you or someone you care about is experiencing psychological distress or a mental health struggle, please know that you are not alone and support is accessible.

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