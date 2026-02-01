K-pop might win at the Grammys for the first time

Two things can be true at once. K-pop is an inextricable force in global pop culture, and it has long been undercelebrated at institutions like the Grammys — where K-pop artistes have performed but have never taken home a trophy.

That could change at 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony. Songs released by K-pop artistes — or K-pop-adjacent artistes, more on that later — have received nominations in the big four categories for the first time.

Rosé, perhaps best known as one-fourth of the juggernaut girl group Blackpink, is the first K-pop artist to ever receive a nomination in the record of the year field for “APT.,” her megahit with Grammys’ favorite Bruno Mars.

The song of the year category also features K-pop nominees for the first time. “APT.” will go head-to-head with the fictional girl group HUNTR/X’s “Golden,” performed by Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack.

And the girl group Katseye, the brain child of HYBE — the entertainment company behind K-pop sensation BTS and countless other international acts — fashioned in the image of the K-pop idol system, has been nominated for best new artist.

Is this a historic moment for K-pop?

It depends on who you ask.

Areum Jeong, assistant professor of Korean Studies at Arizona State University and author of K-pop Fandom: Performing Deokhu from the 1990s to Today says the majority of these nominations strike her more as “a de-territorialized, hybrid idea of K-pop,” instead of a recognition of K-pop.

While Rosé “was recruited and trained under the K-pop system, and while ‘APT.’ does contain some motifs from the Korean drinking game,” Jeong says, “the song does not feel like a localized K-pop production. … Same with Katseye, who was trained and produced under HYBE but marketed more toward Western fans and listeners.”

Jeong says that both “APT.” and Katseye’s “Gabriela” — both of which will go head-to-head with “Golden” in the pop duo/group performance category — “seem less K-pop than other K-pop songs that could have been nominated over the years.”

She argues the same is true for the music of Kpop Demon Hunters. “It is very similar to ‘APT.’ in that it takes inspiration and motif from Korean culture,” where “K-pop serves as an idea, a jumping-off point, or a motif, creating alternatives or new possibilities.”

Mathieu Berbiguier, a visiting assistant professor in Korean Studies at Carnegie Mellon University, points out that these nominations differ from past K-pop Grammy nominations because “Golden,” “APT.” and Katseye all feature “a mainstream popular music factor.”

That’s the connection of a massive popular Netflix film (Kpop Demon Hunters), a collaboration with Bruno Mars (“APT.”), and Katseye’s international membership and Netflix series (Pop Star Academy: Katseye), respectively.

“It tells you that K-pop is not considered as something niche anymore,” he says. “Now, when we think about pop music in general, we also think of K-pop as part of it.”

Bernie Cho, industry expert and president of the South Korean agency, the DFSB Kollective, agrees that there is an international, mainstream appeal to the nominees.

“All the nominees represent a sort of post-idol K-pop, in the sense that Rosé, the three ladies of HUNTR/X and Katseye represent the globalized version of K-pop, where the ‘K’ is very much there, but some people might argue it’s silent. The songs are not necessarily for Korea, by Korea, from Korea, just kind of beyond Korea,” he says. “It’s a celebration and testament to how diverse and dynamic K-pop has become.”

Why are these acts being recognized now?

“For years, the Recording Academy has snubbed K-pop acts that have set record-breaking standards, such as BTS, Seventeen and Stray Kids,” argues Jeong. “I think one of the main reasons is that the Western world is still so resistant to non-English lyrics.”

“It does not surprise me that ‘APT.’ and Katseye’s music, which mainly contain English lyrics and seem less K-pop, were nominated,” she continues.

Berbiguier adds that “is a reflection of K-pop nowadays, like, trends: the fact that there’s less and less Korean and more and more English.”

There may be an additional factor at play. Tamar Herman, a music journalist and author of the Notes on K-pop newsletter, says many critics and industry voices found 2025 to be a lackluster year for new pop music in the U.S. — a fact that was all but confirmed in Luminate’s 2025 Mid-Year Report, which found that streams of new music had slowed compared to the year prior, potentially due to a dearth of megahits dominating the charts.

“Yes, it’s a big moment for K-pop, but it is so overdue, these recognitions are more of a sign of how poorly the music industry in the U.S. did this year that we’re looking externally,” she says.

She argues that acknowledgment of Korean entertainment from U.S. entertainment industries is more symbolic of U.S. cultural dominance slipping than “K-pop being really good, because K-pop has been really good for a really long time,” she says. “This is all recognition of just global storytelling improvement, global taste-making improvement.”

“I don’t want to diminish it,” she adds. “These are all universally friendly, accessible, good pop songs.”

And if they weren’t, they wouldn’t connect.

“It’s very obvious that they’re not just performers. They’re artists. They’re singers. They’re songwriters,” says Cho.

Will a K-pop artist win a Grammy for the first time this year?

The jury is still out.

“I think it’s not even a matter of if or when. It’s going to be who and how many,” says Cho.

Others are less committal. “It’s hard to predict,” says Berbiguier. “For me, it’s more possible that ‘Golden’ gets one.”

“Yes and no,” offers Herman. For her, it depends on an evolving and fluid definition of K-pop. After all, HUNTR/X is a fictional girl group from an animated film that did not debut through the K-pop music industry system. Would a victory for their song “Golden” mean a victory of K-pop? That’s a matter of opinion.

