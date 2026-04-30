‘Juice Uncle’ actor Park Dong-Bin found dead at 56, police start investigation

Veteran South Korean actor Park Dong-bin, popularly known as ‘Juice Uncle’ from a viral meme, died at the age of 56. On Wednesday, he was found dead at a restaurant he was about to open in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. The police found no evidence of foul play or a suicide note, and the cause of death is still unknown. The officials are still investigating the circumstances of his death.

On Thursday, the Pyeongtaek Police Station said that an acquaintance helping his with the new restaurant business found Park’s body in the evening around 4:25 p.m. the previous day, in Jangan-dong area. According to the authorities, initial assessment did not hint towards any criminal activity.