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‘Juice Uncle’ actor Park Dong-Bin found dead at 56, police start investigation
South Korean actor Park Dong-Bin, popularly known as 'Juice Uncle', died at the age of 56. He was found dead at his yet-to-be-opened restaurant.
Veteran South Korean actor Park Dong-bin, popularly known as ‘Juice Uncle’ from a viral meme, died at the age of 56. On Wednesday, he was found dead at a restaurant he was about to open in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. The police found no evidence of foul play or a suicide note, and the cause of death is still unknown. The officials are still investigating the circumstances of his death.
On Thursday, the Pyeongtaek Police Station said that an acquaintance helping his with the new restaurant business found Park’s body in the evening around 4:25 p.m. the previous day, in Jangan-dong area. According to the authorities, initial assessment did not hint towards any criminal activity.
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A funeral wake has been arranged at the Anseong Civic Funeral Hall in Gyeonggi Province. The funeral has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m on Friday. His remains will pass through the Yongin Forest of Peace before being buried at the Woosung Memorial Park. The actor had tied the knot with actress Lee Sang-yi, his junior by 12 years, in February 2020. He is survived by her and one daughter. Park had recently appeared on a TV show, and opened up about his love for his daughter, who had undergone surgery for a congenital heart condition.
About Park Dong-Bin’s career
Park gained a lot of popularity on the internet after a scene from the 2012 MBC drama I Love You I’m Sorry (also known as Did we love?) went viral. The moment where his character spits out orange juice in shock became a social media sensation, giving him the nickname ‘Juice Guy’. Born in 1970, he debuted in the 1998 film Shiri. He went on to feature in several noteworthy projects, including, Volcano High, How to Keep My Love and The Huntresses, and TV shows like Rustic Period, Immortal Admiral Yi Sun-sin and The Great Wives. He married actress Lee Sang-yi in February 2020. The couple has a daughter together.
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